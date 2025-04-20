 Skip to main content
Private White V.C. channels their English roots with a little James Bond Spycraft

English brand embraces the world of espionage with new collection

The world has become a beacon of industry. Everything from cotton to the mass production of products shipped worldwide can be traced back to Manchester, England. Often called the “World’s First Industrial City,” Manchester is also home to its last remaining clothing factory, belonging to English staple, Private White V.C. While they are one of the top English outerwear providers in the country, their new collection is steeped in functionality and style, embracing one of the most stereotypically English industries of the last six decades, espionage. The Private White V.C. Spycraft 25 collection is a spring and summer collection that takes inspiration from the world’s spies, featuring everything from outerwear to blazers and polos.

Private White V.C. and James Bond

For Americans, there are a few things that England is known for, but one of the most famous things about the island nation for us is James Bond. Of course, we love watching 007 best his enemies with all the spycraft he has at his disosal, but we also love watching him do it more stylishly than others like Ethan Hunt, Jason Bourne, or Jack Reacher. John Wick is the closest stylish badass we have produced in America. Private White V.C. takes its history as one of the greatest and oldest brands in England and combines it with the legacy of Bond’s spycraft to give us a collection seeped in functional style. This collection channels Bond by focusing on high quality and great fits and not on flashy patterns or bright colors. Each piece is crafted as carefully as a secret agent and fits in just as well.

