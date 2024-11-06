Chicago takes center stage in The Tie Bar's fall collection

 Skip to main content
The Tie Bar channels The Windy City in fall collection

By
The Tie Bar Cardigan and tie
The Tie Bar

So many stores have become monstrosities in their surroundings. If you have ever been somewhere that feels truly magical and then taken out of the moment when you run into an Apple store, you know what we’re talking about. The Tie Bar’s flagship store in Chicago doesn’t feel the same. A collection of decorative window displays framed by a black facade fades into the line of buildings of W Armitage Ave, preserving the energy of the street and the city of Chicago. Of course, their hometown is high on their list and became the inspiration of The Tie Bar fall 2024 collection, capturing the feel of the city and the serene midwestern fall.

Channeling Chicago

The Tie Bar tie knot with headphones
The Tie Bar

The collection isn’t just any line thrown together to grasp the season’s trends. The Core Collection from The Tie Bar channels the aesthetic and aura of the company’s hometown, Chicago. The Tie Bar president, Michelle Kohanzo, explains how they brought about the love of the city.

“Our fall collection is an homage to Chicago, our hometown,” says Kohanzo. “We drew inspiration from the streets of Chicago, the hustle and bustle of daily commuters, and the landscape of the city.  The palette plays on the change of seasons and the beauty of a midwestern Autumn. The patterns are classic menswear with a touch of playfulness – a tweedy herringbone, an exploded one, a beautiful woven paisley, and geo shapes inspired by the rich architectural details of the city. We are especially excited about our new suiting collection, Lakeshore in a beautiful Grey Flannel, a Charcoal Pinstripe, and a classic black tuxedo.  We considered every detail when tailoring these pieces, and each piece is made from gorgeous 100% wool fabrics at an outstanding price.”

The Tie Bar Fall 24

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
