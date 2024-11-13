 Skip to main content
There is Beauty in the Bleak for Private White V.C.

Celebrate the gray weather of Manchester

Private White V.C. Long Sleeve Polo
Private White V.C.

Legendary English artist L.S. Lowry had a particularly bleak outlook on his home country of England. While living and creating in Manchester, he watched men hurry home from work, hunched over to hide from the weather. While he continued to paint his vision of England, it became the center of his work. Private White V.C. is named after a World War I veteran awarded the Victoria Cross in 1917. They are known for their iconic outerwear, such as The Manchester Peacoat and The Ventile Mac. Their fall collection is a cross between these two English legends and pays homage to one of the darker aspects of Manchester—the Private White V.C. The Lowry Collection focuses on the drearier weather of the English city and finds beauty in the bleak by using the inspiration of Lowry’s vision, the style, and the palette of the time.

Finding Beauty in the Bleak

Private White V.C. Field Coat
Private White V.C.

“I’ve a one-track mind, sir. Poverty and gloom. Never a joyous picture of mine you’ll see. Always gloom. I never do a jolly picture.” These words from the artist himself show the image he has of his hometown of Manchester, England. And while it may sound depressing, the dreary part of the city is actually part of its charm. It offers a fantastic opportunity to wear stellar outerwear and seasonal offerings from Private White V.C. Some of the highlights include the Doleskin Revere Field Jacket, The Norfolk Walking Jacket, and the Casual Wax Jacket. Some of the knitwear worth checking out are Open Collar Cashmere Jumper and The Cashmere Submariner Rollneck.

Private White V.C. The Lowery Collection

