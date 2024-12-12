Blvck Paris and Golden Concept unveil stunning all-black Apple Watch Ultra casing

After launching a successful product that became quite popular, Black Pvris and Golden Concept are back again with another stylish Apple Watch casing. While Golden Concept focuses on high-end and luxurious watch accessories, Black Paris is a brand that’s quite popular for its black allure, just as the name hints.

The new Apple case by Blvck Paris and Golden Concept is a work of art, a blend of elegance and luxury. According to Puia Shamsossadati, the CEO of Golden Concept, “ This time, we wanted to create something equally luxurious yet more versatile, offering our customers a refined accessory that complements both their tech and their personal style.”

The new accessory from these two brands is made from a translucent nylon material with hints of stainless steel. It is suitable for Ultra Apple watches (1 and 2) and features a 49 mm casing, which is big enough to fit a large watch. Thanks to the smooth curves and geometrical symmetries, this casing has a modern look that complements the design of Apple watches, like an extension.

All in all, this solid partnership brings two worlds together—Swedish craftsmanship and Paris minimalism.

“Collaborating with Golden Concept once more feels natural. Our brands share a vision of modern luxury, and this collection of Apple Watch cases allows us to expand that vision, offering something bold and redefined to our customers. We are confident this chapter will resonate strongly,” said Julian O’hayon, the CEO of Blvck Paris.

The new casing is available at the Blvck Paris online store and Golden Concept store. It retails at $899.