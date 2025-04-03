Ritmo Mundo, a watchmaker of our time, presented two fresh sapphire-cased ranges at Watches & Wonders Geneva. In this way, they became a source of change in case design at more affordable costs than older expensive firms.

The main attraction became the first public showing of the Acqua Collection – a customizable chronograph with a clear sapphire case. The business showed its Pegasus and Pegasus Tourbillon designs, which had their world debut following their introduction to the U.S. this year.

The Acqua Collection shows Ritmo Mundo’s forward movement in man-made sapphire case building. Constructed around a 38mm clear full sapphire case plus containing an automatic ETA/Valjoux Caliber 7753 chronograph motion, the range provides three basic models with see-through, turquoise or blue sapphire cases – each has two swappable silicone bands in similar shades.

“Acqua is clarity in motion,” explains Ritmo Mundo Founder Ali Soltani. “It’s about bringing together the best elements of precision, strength, and transparency, without compromise.”

These watches possess significant technical data, like 100-meter water protection plus a 48-hour power supply. For those who want unique configurations, Ritmo Mundo gives custom colour mixes with a three-to-four-month wait.

But also making waves at the show, the Pegasus Collection got interested in giving full sapphire crystal case tops with skeletonized dials at surprisingly good prices. The standard Pegasus three-hand model starts at $3,500, while its more complex model, the Pegasus Tourbillon, starts at $12,900 – a small part of what normal luxury tourbillons typically cost.

The Pegasus Tourbillon has a hand-made motion, gold-covered barrel, in addition to a wide case build that shows the spinning tourbillon device in its mechanical beauty.

“The Pegasus Collection represents a defining moment for Ritmo Mundo 2.0,” notes Soltani. “It captures everything the brand stands for today: modern luxury, transparency, confidence, and ingenuity.”

Pricing on the fresh Acqua Collection shows its place as the brand’s main item, with the clear sapphire version selling at $20,000 and colored sapphire cases at $24,000 – despite these greater costs, they are still a value offer compared to sapphire-cased chronographs from old luxury places.

Ritmo Mundo’s presence at Watches & Wonders this year notes the business’s strategic move toward more expensive horology while keeping its changing approach to price besides form. The limited amounts planned for both ranges will likely improve their appeal among people who want special watches that combine technical ability with visual power.