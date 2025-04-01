 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Vacheron Constantin sets a record at Watches and Wonders with a new Ultra Grand Complication

1521 components in a diameter of 45mm and a thickness of 14.99mm

By
Les Cabinotiers Solaria hero
Vacheron Constantin

Watches are one of our favorite topics here at The Manual. So, we all tend to tune in during Watches and Wonders in Geneva and await what awesome chrono-technology we have to look forward to for the year. This year, we were all graced with the unveiling of the most complicated watch in the planet’s history. The Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Ultra Grand Complication is a sight and a wonder of innovation.

“Because it is the most complicated wristwatch in the history of horology, with an unprecedented 41 complications, the mechanism had to be arranged in the most logical and compact way possible,” says Style and Heritage Director Christian Selmoni. “The main objective was to bring together all the main complications, timekeeping, astronomical, chronograph, and chiming, on a single base plate. Thanks to this construction, it was possible to create a wristwatch with harmonious proportions. Many of the innovations of this watch are related to the solutions found to avoid adding bulk and to gain in energy efficiency. The 72-hour power reserve attests to the latter.”

Recommended Videos

A wonder of wonder and miniturization

Les Cabinotiers Solaria close up
Vacheron Constantin

There are so many things to talk about with this new watch, including 41 complications, a new manufacture Calibre 3655, 13 patent applications, and 1521 components, but the most impressive part of this technical brilliance is its size. The result of eight years of research and experimentation is packed into a relatively small case.

“The miniaturisation of the movement is an essential point – a real watchmaking feat. Accommodating 1521 components in a case for a chiming watch with a diameter of 45mm and a thickness of 14.99mm was indeed a challenge,” Meroni says. “Everything about the design of Calibre 3655 has been thought out with space constraints in mind, especially regarding the minute repeater with a four-gong and four-hammers Westminster chime. Redesigned with more compact dimensions and greater mass, the hammers and gongs are positioned on either side of the base plate to gain height and efficiency.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
2025 watch trends: An expert’s guide to the year’s hottest timepieces
man with suit wearing a watch

In 2024, the watch industry saw many new trends pop up far and wide. All styles had many options, from bold hues to two-toned dials. While many of these concepts will continue to grow throughout 2025, there are specific watches that are expected to gain a following. To know which timepieces are expected to become the staple pieces of the year, Bob’s Watches’ CMO, Daniel Yi, reveals four of the timepieces you’ll want to have in your collection. The following pieces are a mixture of classic styles with modern features that will transcend any watch set to be released in the upcoming year. 
Rolex GMT-Master II 

It’s difficult to imagine a more symbolic and classic series than Rolex’s GMT-Master II. While Rolex’s upgrades contain the same structure and look, the functionality and advancements make this a gem. Featuring a black dial and a two-toned Cerachrom bezel insert for a sleek and versatile look. According to Yi, “Introduced in 2024, this stainless-steel model features a black and grey ceramic bezel and a green GMT hand. Its versatile design and practical functionality have garnered substantial attention, and it's expected to remain highly sought after in 2025.” 

Read more
The independent watch brands to know at Watches and Wonders 2025
Indie watchmakers rising at W&W 2025
Watches & Wonders poster 2025

As Watches & Wonders Geneva grows to a record-breaking 60 exhibiting brands for its 2025 edition, the expanding number of independent watchmakers shows a clear change in the luxury watch scene. The large companies will attract viewers with their impressive booths and strong promotions, while independent brands offer simple creativity and real technical ideas that push beyond what bigger companies manage.

In April, the event will present a strong list of independent watchmakers, with new names joining the event. For collectors and fans who want watchmaking that feels different from the usual style, these brands give one of the most interesting chances to find something different at Watches & Wonders 2025.
The newcomers
Christiaan van der Klaauw

Read more
The new Deepwater Reef 200: Timex replaces stainless steel with a carbon polymer
A new Timex diver watch with a carbon casing
Timex Deepwater Reef 200 XCF 43mm

Timex just unveiled its latest diver piece—Deepwater Reef 200 XCF—which is manufactured from a tough carbon polymer, popularly known as XCF. Thanks to its lightweight properties, it can comfortably sit on a wrist without feeling bulky or heavy. Timex claims that this watch is lighter than aluminum due to the carbon’s density.

Previous models were made from titanium and stainless steel, but the latest offering sets the standards with a contemporary material that’s cost-friendly.

Read more