Parmigiani Fleurier unveils minute repeaters for Watches & Wonders 2025

Parmigiani Fleurier moved away from typical high-end watch design and presented two unusual timepieces. These items explored previous ideas of our relationship with time. Dawn Rose and Midnight Fjord are parts of the L’Armoriale Mysterious Minute Repeaters. They joined the famous Watches & Wonders 2025 collection and their fresh style advanced the acclaimed watch exhibit.

Those creative timekeepers hide their faces from people. This system permits only the person wearing it to view the time on a secret Guatemalan jade circle located on the back. For this reason, a simple check of time becomes a secret act. The visible dial shows stunning expert artisanship.

Recommended Videos

The watches contain a hand-wound Caliber PF355 movement. It has 392 components inside a well-sized 41.6mm white gold case. This case follows the Golden Ratio. The minute repeater offers captivating chimes through cathedral gongs. These gongs go around the movement. The sound produced is full besides echoes after.

Michel Parmigiani hand-picked skilled artisans. These artisans bring the complex vision to life. Vanessa Lecci does enamel work. Eddy Jaquet handles engraving. Yann von Kaenel works as the guilloche expert. They construct dials of significant complexity and beauty. For instance the Dawn Rose edition has see-through Grand Feu enamel in soft pink colors. Midnight Fjord shows the strange depths of Nordic twilight in dark blue shades.

To further enhance the dials, both models incorporate enamel over complex guilloche patterns. In this way they achieve an appealing interaction of light plus dark. It shifts as the wrist moves.

These entries in Parmigiani Fleurier’s Objets d’Art line showcase the best of current haute horlogerie. Technical skill unites with poetic feelings. Time is no longer an obligation. It becomes a reward to relish during quiet moments of thought.

Though the price and quantity are not known, specialists predict very few watches will be available.