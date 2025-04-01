Parmigiani Fleurier expands Tonda PF collection with four new models

Parmigiani Fleurier displayed four fresh additions to the well-regarded Tonda PF assortment. Every item considers separate features of modern watch creation. These features span dimensions and material advances.

A significant item is the Tonda PF Chronograph No Date. It exists in a smaller 40mm stainless steel frame version as well as in Mineral Blue face. The polished product does without a date display. The results are a cleaner appearance. It keeps its COSC-certified built-in manufacture device. The device works at 36,000 motions each hour. At a mere 6.95mm, the device offers a 65-hour power supply.

The collection’s notable Grain d’Orge pattern enhances the Mineral Blue face. It builds a lively interaction alongside radiance. This reveals energetic structures and magnitude. The refined chronograph sections give preference to precise time measurement. Additional situations do not distract.

For persons who travel, the firm offers the Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante. It is stainless steel with a Verzasca Green face. This product contains a mechanism, a world first, revealed in 2022. It permits prompt two-way time region changes. The modifications happen using a single action. The face color receives concepts from the transparent waters of Switzerland’s Verzasca Valley. It proceeds with the firm’s study of Le Corbusier’s color set.

Limited to only 50 items, the Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green gives a modern view of traditional skeletonization. The exposed PF 777 calibre possesses 187 parts. The firm shows it beneath a glowing green face drawn from architectural concepts. Every component exhibits detailed polishing. This involves satin plus hand-beveled bridges. This displays the firm’s dedication to elevated Horlogerie standards.

The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph Ultra-Cermet remains significant. It shows a world-first in-watch creation. After three years of advancement, Parmigiani Fleurier made watches formed entirely in Cermet. Cermet is a composite joining ceramic’s solidity with metal’s weight. The firm provides it in Milano Blue plus London Grey. These models feature frames, fluted bezels, crowns, pushers plus pin buckles. All parts come from this aerospace-derived material.

The Cermet models contain the high-frequency, COSC-certified PF070 built-in chronograph device. It maintains significant precision within a frame. The frame offers unique light-reflecting traits plus a unique cold sensation when against the skin.

All four fresh references keep the Tonda PF collection’s minimal style. They also extend limits in separate directions. This involves frame dimensions plus material advances. This further sets Parmigiani Fleurier’s place at the head of modern luxury watch creation.