 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Parmigiani Fleurier expands Tonda PF collection with four new models

Parmigiani pushes boundaries

By
Tonda PF Sekelton Detai against grey background
Parmigiani fleurier

Parmigiani Fleurier displayed four fresh additions to the well-regarded Tonda PF assortment. Every item considers separate features of modern watch creation. These features span dimensions and material advances.

A significant item is the Tonda PF Chronograph No Date. It exists in a smaller 40mm stainless steel frame version as well as in Mineral Blue face. The polished product does without a date display. The results are a cleaner appearance. It keeps its COSC-certified built-in manufacture device. The device works at 36,000 motions each hour. At a mere 6.95mm, the device offers a 65-hour power supply.

Recommended Videos

The collection’s notable Grain d’Orge pattern enhances the Mineral Blue face. It builds a lively interaction alongside radiance. This reveals energetic structures and magnitude. The refined chronograph sections give preference to precise time measurement. Additional situations do not distract.

For persons who travel, the firm offers the Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante. It is stainless steel with a Verzasca Green face. This product contains a mechanism, a world first, revealed in 2022. It permits prompt two-way time region changes. The modifications happen using a single action. The face color receives concepts from the transparent waters of Switzerland’s Verzasca Valley. It proceeds with the firm’s study of Le Corbusier’s color set.

Limited to only 50 items, the Tonda PF Skeleton Slate Green gives a modern view of traditional skeletonization. The exposed PF 777 calibre possesses 187 parts. The firm shows it beneath a glowing green face drawn from architectural concepts. Every component exhibits detailed polishing. This involves satin plus hand-beveled bridges. This displays the firm’s dedication to elevated Horlogerie standards.

The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph Ultra-Cermet remains significant. It shows a world-first in-watch creation. After three years of advancement, Parmigiani Fleurier made watches formed entirely in Cermet. Cermet is a composite joining ceramic’s solidity with metal’s weight. The firm provides it in Milano Blue plus London Grey. These models feature frames, fluted bezels, crowns, pushers plus pin buckles. All parts come from this aerospace-derived material.

The Cermet models contain the high-frequency, COSC-certified PF070 built-in chronograph device. It maintains significant precision within a frame. The frame offers unique light-reflecting traits plus a unique cold sensation when against the skin.

All four fresh references keep the Tonda PF collection’s minimal style. They also extend limits in separate directions. This involves frame dimensions plus material advances. This further sets Parmigiani Fleurier’s place at the head of modern luxury watch creation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Richard Mille joins forces with Ferrari on a new masterpiece: The RM 43-01
You'll love the new Richard Mille RM 43 01
Richard Mille RM 43 01

Richard Mille joined hands with Ferrari on a new Tourbillion watch, which comes in two different variants—one that aligns with the contemporary style and one that preserves RM’s retro elegance. The two versions are made from high-end materials, carbon and titanium. The titanium version is an embodiment of RM’s signature, while the carbon model dips its toes into the latest style with a contemporary finish.

Apart from the casing, every single detail on these two variants, from the measurements to the dial design, is similar. The tourbillon sits between 5 o’clock and 6 o’clock and features a 5-sided hand with five different denotations that add up to a minute.

Read more
New Balance unveils newest Made in USA collection with nine new styles
New Balance announces new collection
image of new balance sneaker collection

While it’s not surprising that New Balance’s Spring/Summer lineup would include a variety of colorways and silhouettes, it’s shocking that the collection comes with nine styles to pick from. With three different shapes, the Spring/Summer collection is made to cater to just about any New Balance fan. As part of the brand’s Made in USA line, each design was created by Aime Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis. As with the brand’s Made in UK and Made in Japan lines, the Made in USA collection is known for its construction, of which 70 percent of its domestic value is made in the United States. While the entire collection will be released in segments, each colorway and model is worth exploring. 
New Balance ‘Made in USA’ Spring/Summer 2025

In the first release, New Balance will reimagine their 997 and 992 models with brand-new colorways that celebrate the season. For their new 997 design, the brand has opted for a ‘Light Mushroom’ colorway, which is comprised of a brown and grey tonal mix. Unlike the other silhouettes, the 997 will have a gridded pattern on the vamp. The grey-brown tone takes over the suede uppers, while the tongue and paneling don a textured brown hue. Also seeing a soon release is the brand’s 992 design. This design has been reimagined in a ‘Moonrock’ color combination, which sees an assortment of grey shades. Composed of hairy suede, mesh, and leather uppers, the 992 silhouette rocks a neutral aesthetic. These designs will be released on March 27 and retail for $190 and $200, respectively. 

Read more
Trilobe’s new Une Folle Journée watches bring a splash of color to floating time
These innovative French watches replace hands with floating rings of time
Une Folle Journee new green colorway

French watchmaker Trilobe is famous for displays of time that are not so typical. They expanded their Une Folle Journée set by adding three new versions with rhodium plating and green, black, or blue touches.

The new watches still use Trilobe's special floating time display system. It has three rings that turn around instead of normal hands. The biggest ring tells the hours, the ring in the middle displays minutes, and the smallest one shows seconds. All can be read by looking at a pointer that does not move.

Read more