 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Volition America, Luminox partner for a limited edition watch with a great cause

Help the families of our fallen with Luminox and Volition America

By
Soldier hugging his son
Volition America

Some people just have it built within their DNA to do more. There are those that go to the finish line, then there are those who don’t see a finish line. Those people that look at the horizon as a checkpoint, not a destination. Those people tend to change the world. Volition America is a brand focused on doing more. They have reached a dozen checkpoints since they began in 2007, but as the world seems to get more and more volatile, they continue to keep their eye on the future and the mission they set out to accomplish. They have worked with the Folds of Honor Foundation and donated 13% of all profits to help the families of our country’s bravest people: Those that have fallen in service to us. Now, despite all they have done, they have their eyes on a new horizon, with another partner with a history of helping our service members, Luminox.

You buy a future

Luminox Volition
Volition America

Luminox has been the watch of the Navy SEALS for three decades, adorning the wrists of the tip of the spear. Now, they are making a limited edition Patriot 13 in partnership with Volition America. With the Volition America logo at the six spot and the number 13 at the one as the sole digit (representing the 13 folds of a flag presented at a fallen soldier’s funeral), it is truly a unique piece of military and service honor. The cost for this watch is $5K. But that isn’t any $5K; that is a donation to the Folds of Honor Foundation. 100% goes to the service members’ families. This scholarship is to add to the $220 million Volition has already donated.

Recommended Videos

If you are looking for a new watch, this is a fantastic choice. If you are looking to help but not ready to buy a watch, they have some of the best athletic wear on the market and 13% is still helpful.

Donate

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm — a limited edition, space-inspired watch
What to know about the Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm
Shinola Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm watch

When it comes to watching design inspiration, there’s no better muse than space exploration. Whether it’s the stars or the process of getting to the great beyond, the concept of space and innovation has created plenty of watch designs in recent years. While it seems as if every company has a space-inspired design, none has quite the personal connection as Shinola. In their newest release, Shinola has crafted the Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm, which was inspired by the Apollo missions and includes significant details that give a nod to Detroit’s role in the process. Not only does this limited edition watch come with plenty of style, but it’s accompanied by history and detail unlike none. 
The Detroit - space connection

While everyone knows the importance of cities like Houston and Cape Carnival in space exploration, there’s far less talk about how Detroit fits into the picture. Since Detroit is the hub of automobiles, there’s no doubt that three of the biggest car makers in the country lent a hand in many of the major space events. With the Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm, Shinola hopes to give credit to all of the workers, engineers, and specialists who used their expertise to help get men into space. Those involved included Detroit Ford workers who lent a hand on Houston’s control consoles for the Apollo 11 mission. On behalf of Chrysler, the aerospace division worked on the engines that lift early vehicles in Cape Carnival and helped develop the Saturn I and Saturn IB rocket’s first-stage power plant. As well, General Motors helped to develop the lightweight wheels for the Lunar Rover vehicle as part of the Apollo 15 mission. In total, almost 400,000 Detroit workers lent a hand in one way or another to make history. 
Mooncraft Monster Chrono 43mm at a glance
 

Read more
TAG Heuer secretly adds limited edition Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon
person with gloves holding Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph watch

Without all the bells and whistles of a formal announcement, TAG Heuer has released one of the most exciting updates to their Carrera collection yet. First released in 2016, the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon made waves for its in-house chronograph movement and tourbillion regulator. As recently as last year, TAG Heuer updated this piece for the 60th anniversary of the Carrera Chronograph with a smaller case and glass box crystal. Earlier this year, TAG Heuer again announced an update to the collection with a brand new colorway in teal, adding a special colorful touch to the collection. However, without notice, TAG Heuer updated the collection with the Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillion. This new piece adds a rich blue that’s both stylish and classic. 
Blue Panda Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon 

For their secret new addition, TAG Heuer has added a blue two-tone Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon that embodies the feel of the collection with a major nod to the Alps. With a blue and white tone, the Blue Panda watch brings the bright spirit of the Alps and all things skiing. With a limited run, this piece contains a white brushed dial with two subdials at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions in a deep and rich blue. As well, this edition includes a subtle Super-LumiNova strip placed on the central hour, minute hands, and the pips above the applied hour markers. 

Read more
Jacob and Co. and Bugatti release limited edition Bugatti Tourbillon
If you're going to buy the car, you should have the watch, too.
Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watch on a wrist.

Following last week's dramatic reveal of the new limited edition Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar, Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co. and Bugatti collaborated to create a wristwatch that represents the same pursuit of perfection embodied in the automobile. The Bugatti Tourbillon watch is a limited edition of just 150.
Why the Bugatti Tourbillon watch matters

The Bugatti Tourbillon timepiece is not the first collaboration between the two companies. Jacob & Co. and Bugatti also collaborated to create the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, which celebrated Bugatti's automotive creation with a watch created with the same high standards of design and engineering.
Outstanding features of the Bugatti Tourbillon watch
Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watch front and back. Jacob & Co. / Jacob & Co.

Read more