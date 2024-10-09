Help the families of our fallen with Luminox and Volition America

Some people just have it built within their DNA to do more. There are those that go to the finish line, then there are those who don’t see a finish line. Those people that look at the horizon as a checkpoint, not a destination. Those people tend to change the world. Volition America is a brand focused on doing more. They have reached a dozen checkpoints since they began in 2007, but as the world seems to get more and more volatile, they continue to keep their eye on the future and the mission they set out to accomplish. They have worked with the Folds of Honor Foundation and donated 13% of all profits to help the families of our country’s bravest people: Those that have fallen in service to us. Now, despite all they have done, they have their eyes on a new horizon, with another partner with a history of helping our service members, Luminox.

You buy a future

Luminox has been the watch of the Navy SEALS for three decades, adorning the wrists of the tip of the spear. Now, they are making a limited edition Patriot 13 in partnership with Volition America. With the Volition America logo at the six spot and the number 13 at the one as the sole digit (representing the 13 folds of a flag presented at a fallen soldier’s funeral), it is truly a unique piece of military and service honor. The cost for this watch is $5K. But that isn’t any $5K; that is a donation to the Folds of Honor Foundation. 100% goes to the service members’ families. This scholarship is to add to the $220 million Volition has already donated.

Recommended Videos

If you are looking for a new watch, this is a fantastic choice. If you are looking to help but not ready to buy a watch, they have some of the best athletic wear on the market and 13% is still helpful.

Donate