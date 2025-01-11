 Skip to main content
Bulova’s new Snorkel watches bring the vibrant world of marine life to your wrist

This Bulova collection will remind you of the ocean

Bulova welcomed the new year with a new line of timepieces, the Bulova Snorkel Collection, which draws inspiration from sharks, turtles, and marine life. This new collection complements other aquatic timepieces that were launched in the past, extending Bulova’s catalog.

“It is meant to create an extremely price-competitive sport watch, utilizing innovative materials while also celebrating what makse us passionate about the oceans, the seas, and marine life, a universe which is both mysterious, vibrant, and exciting and inspiring—all values we seek to embody in Bulova,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of Citizen Watch America.

The brand opted for a material they’ve never used before—a hybrid ceramic case that performs well in different environments. Featuring a scratch-resistant casing, the new Bulova watch is quite durable and can retain its look for years.

It’s worth noting that the new collection is available in four different colors, which paint a clear picture of aquatic life and the aquatic environment.

The blue variant is based on the Caribbean Blue Tang fish, as it’s characterized by deep blue color accents, which adds some character to the whole timepiece.

The brown model, on the other hand, paints a clear picture of how a sea turtle glides through the ocean with a green strap, complemented by a brown dial.

Drawing inspiration from a clownfish, the orange version is a representation of the fish’s playful spirit. It comes with an orange strap that blends smoothly with the white dial.

Bulova also rolled out a version with the same colors and hues as a grey shark.

While the marine-life-inspired timepieces come in different colors, they are all fitted with the same components, such as perforated straps and luminescent markers. All timepieces are priced at $350.

