Are Apple Watches waterproof? Here’s the verdict

Can your Apple Watch get wet?

By
When it comes to watches, there’s no doubt that smartwatches have made an impact on what we expect from our wristwatches. Smartwatches, like the Apple Watch, are useful accessories that add style and function to our day-to-day life. 

Besides giving us time, Apple Watches can fulfill various tasks, such as receiving and sending messages, opening emails, and listening to music. Other functions of the Apple Watch can give you medical benefits such as giving you a glimpse into your heart rate and fitness routine. An all-around watch, the Apple Watch has become a must-have for those looking for a multi-functional tool. 

How waterproof are Apple Watches? 

Your Apple Watch isn’t waterproof — it is, however, water resistant. How water resistant? You need to determine which series you own. Only a few can be worn in shallow water activities such as swimming or showering. For Apple Watches Series 2 and later, your device is resistant to up to 50 meters. This water resistance can come in handy in situations like the shower or hot tub, where you aren’t directly submerging your device into a body of water. 

Other Apple Watches, such as the Ultra and Ultra 2, can go as deep as 40 meters. Any device earlier than the Series 2 should avoid water contact besides your typical water, like rain and sweat. As per Apple themselves, it’s best to avoid submerging your older Apple Watch styles into the water to avoid any unnecessary damage. Over time, the water resistance of your watch can deteriorate, and presently, there is no form to restore its water resistance afterward. 

Which watch can I submerge underwater? 

While most smartwatches can’t be submerged in deep depths, there are plenty of wristwatches that offer this feature. Luxury brands like Rolex and Tag Heuer offer watches that can be submerged into deeper depths for those who dabble in deep-sea activities. The Rolex Submariner watch is one of the most prolific wristwatches that offer all of the features of a luxury wristwatch, with the practicality of being able to wear it up to 300 meters. Made for divers, this watch is worth every penny if you tend to find yourself in deeper waters.

Other fitness-focused brands like Garmin, offer watches that can help to track your fitness in the pool without breaking. For those who prefer the Apple Watch, reach for the newer series, which can reach depths of up to 50 meters. While this watch won’t take you deep sea diving, it can help in shallower waters for recreational activities like scuba diving. If you’re simply looking for a device that offers the luxuries of a smartwatch without having to take it off during a shower or a quick pool swim, the Apple Watch might be your best bet.

