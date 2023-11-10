 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a rare, all-white collection of 56 Porsche sports cars

It's a winter wonderland of Porsche cars

Lou Ruggieri
By
The White Collection Porsches auction
The White Collection, 56 Porches in total at RM Sotheby’s RM Sotheby's

December is a magical time of the year. Whether you’re religious or not, the holiday spirit in any context is a feel-good vibe for all involved. Mariah Carey’s voice permeates the airwaves like it’s the mid-90s again, and department stores start getting just a bit more crowded as loving parents shop for the perfect gift for their (hopefully) deserving children.

But this year, hearing Bing Crosby’s wish for a White Christmas presents an opportunity for a dream come true for a few wealthy boys and girls. In an incredible follow-up to another fantasy car auction not long ago, RM Sotheby’s has announced that an unbelievable collection of Porsche cars will be headed to auction in December.

Recommended Videos

Known as The White Collection, this warehouse full of incredible cars is headlined by 56 pristine Porsches, all painted in shades of angelic white (not an official Porsche color). While so many of these sports cars are spectacular machines, we have chosen the two most breathtaking (and rare) examples of this celestial group.

Porsche 918 Spyder
2015 Porsche 918 Weissach Spyder RM Sotheby's

2015 Porsche 918 “Weissach” Spyder

Dubbed “the crown jewel of the White Collection,” this 2015 Porsche 918 “Weissach” Spyder is an automotive religious experience. As if being a 918 Spyder wasn’t enough, the added Weissach package offered a combination of added aerodynamics as well as weight savings that dropped the already svelte 918 to a trim 3,602 pounds. While that weight may seem heavier than expected, we’d like to remind you the 918 is a hybrid sports car.

Related

Power comes from a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V-8 that produces 608 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque … before the electric motors kick in their contribution. The front electric motor chips in 127 horsepower, while the rear motor tacks on another 154 ponies for a total power output of 887 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque. Strap in and blast off as the 918 Spyder rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a ridiculous 2.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 217 mph, making it faster than even the fastest Ferraris to that point.

Porsche 918 Spyder Interior
2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Edition RM Sotheby's

Aside from the $84,000 Weissach option, this particular 918 also boasts over $96,000 of bespoke tailoring from the factory. Painted in Grand Prix White with color-matched magnesium wheels over full leather Yachting Blue upholstery with Biano Leda piping, this car is not only just one of the 918 units produced, but it also happens to be the only one of the of those cars to have that specific combination of features. The original MSRP of this 918 Spyder was a staggering $1,028,200. Having racked up exactly 12 miles on its odometer (yes, 12), that MSRP might prove to be a bargain once the bidding starts.

1974 Porsche 911
1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 RM Sotheby's

1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0

While not as visually stunning as its great-great-grandchild, this 1974 911 Carrera RS 3.0 is just one of 55 examples ever built. This car was built with the expressed purpose of allowing Porsche to comply with SCCA racing regulations. In order for a car to be able to participate in SCCA-sanctioned races, manufacturers had to use a car that was based on a production model. Companies used a loophole and would build the bare minimum number of production cars to allow them to be homologated (allowed to participate) in races, resulting in extremely rare, limited-edition road cars like this 911 Carrera RS 3.0.

This classic racer is powered by a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated, air-cooled flat-6 cylinder engine that featured mechanical fuel injection and made 230 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque (the race car version made about 100 more horsepower). That power gets routed through a 5-speed manual. With a sub-2,000-pound dry weight, the Carrera RS 3.0 could run from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 152 mph.

1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0
1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 interior view RM Sotheby's

This amazingly well-kept 911 has just 18,301 miles on it. Despite being such a raw racer, fitted with a numbers-matching engine and gearbox, its Grand Prix White exterior paint over a Midnight leatherette interior looks factory-correct and hints that it could be civilized if asked nicely. Although it could be an ideal museum piece, this car could undoubtedly become the perfect centerpiece for any private collection.

Those are just two of the 56 Porsches up for sale in this incredible collection going up for auction on December 1-2 of this year. So, while some kids will wish for a PS5 or Nintendo Switch, a few very lucky, bigger, older people will be catering to their inner child by opening up their checkbooks a bit wider than those video game systems will cost. So the next time you hear Bing Crosby crooning, think about what it might be like to see one of these angelically white Porsches sitting in the driveway with a bow on it. That image brings a whole new meaning to the term “halo car.”

Editors' Recommendations

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Your childhood dream car is up for auction: The 1988 Lamborghini Countach
Icon of an era: the 1988 Lamborghini Countach awaits its new owner
1988 lamborghini countach auction

Lamborghini Countach is one of the most iconic supercars ever made. If you were a kid in the 80s, you probably had its poster pinned on your bedroom wall while dreaming about how you would wish to own it one day when you grow up. It was the epitome symbol of success in the 80s, and even today, it’s a beacon of nostalgia that takes you back to the Walkman days.

Besides its beauty, the Lamborghini Countach's allure is that it’s extremely rare to find — only 52 Lamborghini Countach were originally sold in the United States. Lamborghini is reviving it with an electrified model, but if you grew up in the 80s, that may not be enough to tickle your fancy.

Read more
What’s the ideal amount of horsepower for a sports car?
That 700-horsepower car your buddy keeps bragging about isn't the answer
how much horsepower is ideal 2019 dodge challenger srt hellcat redeye widebody charger r t scat pack 5

When Dodge introduced the Challenger SRT Hellcat, it knowingly initiated a horsepower war for practically all modern sporty cars to participate in. Before, it was all about lap times around the Nürburgring. At some level, those lap times still count, but horsepower now reigns supreme. Following in the wake of the Hellcat twins, Ford now offers a Shelby GT500 Mustang that pumps out 760 horsepower and the most powerful car BMW sells is rated at 627 horsepower. Whether you want an SUV, sports car, sedan, or wagon, getting 600 horsepower in a modern car is easier than ever. While you can get a vehicle with enough power to shake a flat-earther’s faith, should you?
Related Reading

Fastest Cars in the World
Best Types of Car Racing

Read more
Porsche begins production of eFuel that could revolutionize gas-powered cars
Porsche's new gas alternative offers up exciting possibilities
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS eFuel on a frozen road in front of snow-covered mountains.

While most automakers are looking to completely ditch gas-powered vehicles and make an immediate switch to electrified vehicles, Porsche has been working on a way to keep gas-powered engines alive. Instead of looking at the engine and blaming its design for being harmful to the planet, Porsche has focused on the fuel that powers the engine. The brand has been working on an eFuel that would make internal-combustion engines friendlier to the planet. Porsche recently announced that a pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile has started to produce the brand’s climate neutral eFuel that could replace the gas that we know and love in our modern cars.
It’s taken Porsche roughly five years to get to this point. The German automaker has been working with numerous companies, like global eFuels company HIF, ExxonMobil, and Siemens Energy to explore the possibility of using Chile’s renewable energy sources and shipping opportunities for an eFuel.

The pilot plant in Chile will reportedly be making around 34,000 gallons of eFuel, which will mostly be used for promotional reasons. The first vehicles to be powered by the new eFuel will be cars that race in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series. After that, the eFuel will head to vehicles used at Porsche Experience Centers worldwide. This will give consumers that visit one of Porsche’s driving centers first-hand experience with the eFuel, which is a smart way to win them over to the possibility of a cleaner fuel.
Once the pilot phase is over, Porsche has plans to boost production of eFuel at the Punta Arenas plant to 14.5 million gallons each year by the middle of the decade. Two years later, Porsche hopes that its eFuel production can grow to 145 million gallons.
Porsche is one of the few automakers that’s looking into eFuels, as it believes that the alternative fuel is part of its “double-e path” that includes eFuels and e-mobility. The science behind eFuels is confusing and quite sciency, but they’re a type of synthetic methanol that’s produced from a complex process that utilizes carbon dioxide, water, and hydrogen via a renewable energy source.

Read more