 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bernie Ecclestone’s Grand Prix Collection of F1 cars goes on sale

The collection includes Grand Prix-winning Ferrari, Brabham, Maserati, and Vanwall F1 cars

By
bernie ecclestones grand prix collection of f1 cars on sale the ecclestone
Courtesy of Tom Hartley Jnr Ltd

Tom Hartley Jnr Ltd, a British car dealer specializing in the finest luxury vehicles, supercars, and former race cars, recently announced that Bernie Ecclestone, the godfather of F1, has entrusted the company with the ‘Ecclestone Grand Prix  Collection.’

Ecclestone Collection image 15.
Courtesy of Tom Hartley Jnr Ltd

Why the Ecclestone Grand Prix Collection is so important

The collection of 69 cars, which does not include all of Ecclestone’s valuable collectible race cars, spans 70 years of Grand Prix racing. Many cars were driven by FIA F1 World Driver Champions, including all-time greats such as Nik Lauda, Michael Schumacher, Nelson Piquet, and Ayrton Senna.

Recommended Videos

‘I feel very privileged that Bernie has entrusted the sale of his cars to my Tom Hartley Jnr business. Formula 1 cars are cars that I know particularly well, they are not just cars that I have a great personal interest in,” said Tom Hartley Jr. “There has never been a collection like this one offered for sale, and no one in the world has a race car collection that comes close to Bernie’s.”

Related

Who is Bernie Ecclestone and how did he acquire so many F1 race cars?

Ecclestone Collection image 29.
Ecclestone was a highly successful used car dealer who purchased the Brabham Formula 1 team for  £100,000 in 1972. Ecclestone ran the team for 15 years, but his greater impact on F1 came from his business, organizational, and negotiation skills. He organized the Formula One Constructors Association (FOCA) and is widely credited with making F1 profitable for drivers, teams, the organization, and himself.

One key to his success was negotiating television broadcast rights for Formula One races. He also formed Formula One Promotions and Administration (FOPA) to support Formula One financially. In essence, Ecclestone owned Formula 1, which was and is a highly profitable enterprise.

Ecclestone Collection image 40.
Courtesy of Tom Hartley JnrLtd

Ecclestone is 94 years old and, as he explains to Tom Harley Jr. in the longer of the two YouTube videos in this article, he is selling his collection to avoid causing difficulty for his family members selling such special and expensive cars at a later date.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
The Ten Tenths Motor Club is a new track designed by an F1 driver and a NASCAR legend
Get the most out of your exotic without annoying the authorities
A Ford GT in Gulf racing colors going round the track at ten tenths

Motorsport and golf have a lot in common. They’re both expensive hobbies people spend a small fortune pursuing, and while golfers can talk people’s heads off about shaving a shot off their handicap, gearheads can tell the same tales about shaving a few tenths off their lap times.

There are also some differences. While you have country clubs and courses up and down the country where golfers can indulge in their passion. Lovers of motorsport have far more limited options. But in 2025, motorsport fans will have a new spot where they may indulge in their pastime.

Read more
Oscar Piastri reveals the secrets behind his F1 success: training, mindset, and more
How Optimum Nutrition impacts Piastri's performance
mclaren f1 oscar piastri on announcement 05 edited ezgif com resize

There is no denying that the McLaren Formula 1 racing team needs to be on top of their game both physically and mentally to perform. Racing can be a challenging sport that requires endurance and mental sharpness, as anything can happen on the track. And no one knows that better than Oscar Piastri. A true winner when it comes to racing, Piastri is taking things to the next level by working on improving his health. We had the pleasure of speaking with him to get insight into his career, his mental and physical fitness routine, and the secrets to his success.
The path to F1 stardom

A two-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner, Piastri credits his team with a lot of his success.

Read more
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix results: Russell wins the race, Verstappen wins the Championship
Russell's win took a backseat to Verstappen's fourth Drivers' Championship
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signaling his fourth F1 Drivers' Championship.

Mercedes driver George Russell won the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 23. Russell drove masterfully, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen's fifth-place finish, one place ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, got more attention because it locked in Verstappen's F1 World Drivers' Championship for the season. With Verstappen's fourth consecutive F1 crown, he joins a small group of drivers in F1's 75-year history.
Verstappen's Championship win
Max Verstappen started the 2024 race season as a continuance of 2023, when he dominated, winning 19 of 22 races. Midway into the season, after the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull's car wasn't as competitive as previously. The McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes drivers took the top step on the winners' podium until the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 3, when Verstappen won.

McLaren's Lando Norris was closest to Verstappen's Drivers' Championship points total and was going fast. Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen was 63 points ahead of Norris. With only three races left in the season. Given how points are distributed, all Verstappen had to do to wrap up the Championship was to beat Norris. And he did.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Results
When George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix on June 30, it was only the fourth time another driver had won besides Verstappen. Russell's LVGP win certainly counts, and Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolf praised Russell's driving as "from another planet," but his victory pales in comparison to Max's winning the championship.

Read more