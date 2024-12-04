 Skip to main content
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 preview: The last race decides the Championship

Red Bull is out of the running for the top spot, but McLaren and Ferrari both have a chance.

By
Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.
Courtesy of Formula 1

The 2024 F1 racing season ends with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6 to 8. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen locked in the Drivers’ Championship during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but the Constructors’ Championship remains undecided as Ferrari still has a chance to outscore McLaren to win the biggest team prize of the season.

The challenges of the Yas Marina Circuit

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is run on the Yas Marina Circuit. It consists of 58 laps of the 3.28-mile track, or 190.14 miles. Max Verstappen set the lap record in 2021 at 1:26.103 (minutes: seconds). Verstappen won the race in 2023 when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came in second, and Mercedes driver George Russell was third.

The track has sixteen turns, with two DRS zones allowing overtaking. The current weather forecast is for highs in the 80s. The track temperatures will be higher, which could make staying cool a challenge during the race.

The Constructors’ Championship is at stake

McLaren currently has 640 Constructors’ Championship points. There is a potential for any team to win a total of 44 points (during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so Ferrari’s current 619-point total puts the team in reach of the prize. Red Bull cannot win the Championship, although they could place second if Verstappen and Sergio Perez finish in the top three and Ferrari doesn’t gain more than four points – neither of which outcome is likely. The McLaren and Ferrari race cars have been exceptionally fast recently, and both drivers have delivered, so it’s possible that either team could win.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule

The best way to watch F1 race events live is with F1TV Pro, a subscription streaming service from Formula 1. The paid service includes an option to choose a cockpit view from any of the 20 race cars live, pre- and post-race shows, archives of past races and seasons, and much more. ESPN subscribers can also watch the races live with the additional content. F1TV also has a free, ad-supported version that posts race replays five days after the race.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race Event Date Local Time (UTC +4) U.S. Time (EDT)
Free Practice December 6 1:30 PM 4:30 AM
Free Practice December 6 5:00 PM 8:00 AM
Free Practice December 7 2:30 PM 5:30 AM
Qualifying December 7 6:00 PM 9:00 AM
Grand Prix December 8 5:00 PM 8:00 AM

Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix results: Russell wins the race, Verstappen wins the Championship
Russell's win took a backseat to Verstappen's fourth Drivers' Championship
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signaling his fourth F1 Drivers' Championship.

Mercedes driver George Russell won the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 23. Russell drove masterfully, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen's fifth-place finish, one place ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, got more attention because it locked in Verstappen's F1 World Drivers' Championship for the season. With Verstappen's fourth consecutive F1 crown, he joins a small group of drivers in F1's 75-year history.
Verstappen's Championship win
Max Verstappen started the 2024 race season as a continuance of 2023, when he dominated, winning 19 of 22 races. Midway into the season, after the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull's car wasn't as competitive as previously. The McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes drivers took the top step on the winners' podium until the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 3, when Verstappen won.

McLaren's Lando Norris was closest to Verstappen's Drivers' Championship points total and was going fast. Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen was 63 points ahead of Norris. With only three races left in the season. Given how points are distributed, all Verstappen had to do to wrap up the Championship was to beat Norris. And he did.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Results
When George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix on June 30, it was only the fourth time another driver had won besides Verstappen. Russell's LVGP win certainly counts, and Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolf praised Russell's driving as "from another planet," but his victory pales in comparison to Max's winning the championship.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Last practice and qualifying results
All eyes are on Verstappen and Norris
Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit at night.

There were few surprises during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix's Free Practice 3 session on Friday, November 22. However, the Qualifying event later in the evening ended with a red flag after Williams Racing F1 Team driver Franco Colapinto crashed into a concrete wall.

Colapinto hit the wall with a 50G force, requiring a mandatory medical checkup. Today, Williams announced that Colapinto was "declared fit to race" in the Grand Prix.
Free Practice 3 results
At first glance, the fastest lap times of the top ten drivers during Free Practice 3 aren't surprising because Mercedes and McLaren drivers also did well in FP1 and FP2. Reigning World Champion Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had the fifth-fastest lap. One surprise is Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was not in the top ten, because the Ferraris are fast on the Las Vegas circuit.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Four teams dress up with special race care livery
Alpine, Kick Sauber, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams dress up for Vegas
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 2024 Las Vegas livery.

Alpine, Kick Sauber, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams Racing all adopted special looks for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024. There's no single reason why Formula 1 racing teams adopt special paint jobs and graphics for individual races. Sometimes, it's to promote a sponsored event, such as a Marvel film debut. Earlier this year, Haas and Alpine had unique livery for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Whatever the reasons for the one-time race car appearance changes, if there's any place to dress up, it's gotta be Vegas. We'll have to wait for the next race in Qatar to see whether, with livery as with other things, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
BWT Alpine

