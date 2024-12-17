John Clay Wolfe is auctions off 42 museum-quality cars on Dec 18th

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1953 Chevy Corvette – VIN #5 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Z06 ‘Tanker’ 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 1996 Ferrari F355 Spyder 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Whether it’s finding a $20 bill in an old coat, unearthing a diamond bracelet on a sandy beach, or discovering 42 museum-quality classic cars in the middle of nowhere, there is nothing like uncovering buried treasure, which is a feeling the president and founder of Give Me The Vin is familiar with. Just a year ago, John Clay Wolfe made a barn find that would make any car enthusiast green with envy and would have been impressive enough for one lifetime.

In yet another stroke of unbelievable luck, or incredible research, Wolfe uncovered a treasure trove of 42 rare cars that are almost all in unbelievably excellent condition. He is selling the entire collection in his personal Manheim Dallas arena on December 18th, aptly dubbing it John Clay Wolfe’s Classic Christmas Miracle auction. While we don’t have space for all 42 cars, the following are a few of our favorites.

1953 Chevy Corvette – VIN #5

Yes, this is the fifth Corvette ever built. Restored to NCRS Top Flight standards, VIN #5 is one of the first three ‘Vettes ever sold to the public. Out of the 300 units built for 1953, approximately 225 still exist today. This car also comes with GM correspondence and copies of its original sales invoices.

2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640

With just 48,200 miles on its odometer, this 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 sports a Liberty Walk Widebody Kit to go along with its 631 horsepower naturally-aspirated V-12. The Murcielago is also the last halo car Lamborghini built with a tried-and-true gated six-speed manual transmission (the Gallardo had a manual after the Murci, but was not ever the top-tier Lambo offering), making this car special in the eyes of many exotic car lovers.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Z06 ‘Tanker’

Out of the 10,594 Corvette coupes made with the one-year-wonder split rear window, just 199 were equipped with the very first iteration of the now-legendary Z06 performance package. What makes this Z06 even more remarkable is that it is one of just 50 cars believed to exist produced with the N03 36-gallon tank option, making this an exceptionally unique vehicle in all of Corvette history.

1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Immortalized by Smokey and the Bandit, this 1980 Y84 Special Editon Trans Am has just 968 miles on its odometer. With a new-for-1980 4.9-liter turbocharged V-8, this ultra-low mileage Firebird comes with its original books and paperwork to make it feel as brand new as nearly 45-year-old car can ever feel.

1996 Ferrari F355 Spyder

With less than 37,000 miles on the odometer, this 1996 F355 Spyder comes decked out in the classic and impossible-to-ignore Rosso Corsa Ferrari red. One of the last Ferrari models to feature a gated manual transmission, the F355’s 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 redlines at an astounding 8,500 rpm, helping it to become one of the best-sounding engines ever made.

2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

With a shocking 774 miles on its odometer, this 2001 Chevy Corvette Z06 has not even been broken in yet. 2001 marks the inaugural year for the return of the Z06 option since its last appearance in 1963. The 385-horsepower fixed-roof coupe was the ultimate version of the C5, and allowed the Corvette to compete with European exotics that cost exponentially more than this domestic supercar.