John Clay Wolfe is auctions off 42 museum-quality cars on Dec 18th

GMTV's John Clay Wolfe auctioning off 42 premium cars

By
john clay wolfe christmas auction lambo
Whether it’s finding a $20 bill in an old coat, unearthing a diamond bracelet on a sandy beach, or discovering 42 museum-quality classic cars in the middle of nowhere, there is nothing like uncovering buried treasure, which is a feeling the president and founder of Give Me The Vin is familiar with. Just a year ago, John Clay Wolfe made a barn find that would make any car enthusiast green with envy and would have been impressive enough for one lifetime.

In yet another stroke of unbelievable luck, or incredible research, Wolfe uncovered a treasure trove of 42 rare cars that are almost all in unbelievably excellent condition. He is selling the entire collection in his personal Manheim Dallas arena on December 18th, aptly dubbing it John Clay Wolfe’s Classic Christmas Miracle auction. While we don’t have space for all 42 cars, the following are a few of our favorites.

1953 Chevy Corvette – VIN #5

1953 Corvette
Yes, this is the fifth Corvette ever built. Restored to NCRS Top Flight standards, VIN #5  is one of the first three ‘Vettes ever sold to the public. Out of the 300 units built for 1953, approximately 225 still exist today. This car also comes with GM correspondence and copies of its original sales invoices.

2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640

Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640
With just 48,200 miles on its odometer, this 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 sports a Liberty Walk Widebody Kit to go along with its 631 horsepower naturally-aspirated V-12. The Murcielago is also the last halo car Lamborghini built with a tried-and-true gated six-speed manual transmission (the Gallardo had a manual after the Murci, but was not ever the top-tier Lambo offering), making this car special in the eyes of many exotic car lovers.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Z06 ‘Tanker’

Corvette
Out of the 10,594 Corvette coupes made with the one-year-wonder split rear window, just 199 were equipped with the very first iteration of the now-legendary Z06 performance package. What makes this Z06 even more remarkable is that it is one of just 50 cars believed to exist produced with the N03 36-gallon tank option, making this an exceptionally unique vehicle in all of Corvette history.

1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

1980 Pontiac Turbo Trans Am
Immortalized by Smokey and the Bandit, this 1980 Y84 Special Editon Trans Am has just 968 miles on its odometer. With a new-for-1980 4.9-liter turbocharged V-8, this ultra-low mileage Firebird comes with its original books and paperwork to make it feel as brand new as nearly 45-year-old car can ever feel.

1996 Ferrari F355 Spyder

Ferrari F355
With less than 37,000 miles on the odometer, this 1996 F355 Spyder comes decked out in the classic and impossible-to-ignore Rosso Corsa Ferrari red. One of the last Ferrari models to feature a gated manual transmission, the F355’s 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 redlines at an astounding 8,500 rpm, helping it to become one of the best-sounding engines ever made.

2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2001 Chevy Corvette
With a shocking 774 miles on its odometer, this 2001 Chevy Corvette Z06 has not even been broken in yet. 2001 marks the inaugural year for the return of the Z06 option since its last appearance in 1963. The 385-horsepower fixed-roof coupe was the ultimate version of the C5, and allowed the Corvette to compete with European exotics that cost exponentially more than this domestic supercar.

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final practice and Qualifying events
Upsets and disappointments after Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 
Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

The last free practice session and Qualifying event of the 2024 F1 season ended in disappointment for Ferrari and Mercedes going into the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 8. McLaren drivers Lando  Norris and Oscar Piastri will start the race on Sunday in the first and second positions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the race in the pit lane, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start in the 17th position.
Notable wins and fails during the Free Practice 3 and Qualifying
The teams continued to test different tires and aerodynamics setups during Free Practice 3 (FP3). The Qualifying event was important because it determined the starting grid positions for the Grand Prix. There were several upsets and disappointments during Qualifying.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was already facing a ten-position penalty in the starting grid related to needing a new battery for the car, exceeding the normal allocation. However, LeClerc also had a track limits penalty in the second round of Qualifying, which left him in the 14th starting position before the equipment-related ten-position penalty. He'll be starting the race in the pit lane.

McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner's podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season's championship points total.  The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors' Championship title for the first time since 1998.
Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull's Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

Behind the wheel of the 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: Power, comfort, and style
This doesn't feel like an SUV
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II in front of a Damian Hurst artwork

A Rolls-Royce is an experience as much as it is an automobile, so it’s always interesting to see how that translates to something new. The Cullinan is not new, having debuted in 2019, but the Cullinan Series II only cropped up in 2024. And the SUV is certainly different from Rolls-Royce’s usual output.

I recently had the chance to get behind the wheel of a Cullinan Series II in France and used that time to work out what the vehicle really was. Having driven both the Ghost and Spectre, I could directly compare it with the majority of Rolls-Royce’s current output. Here’s how it weighed up.
It doesn’t ride, it glides

