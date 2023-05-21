 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Your childhood dream car is up for auction: The 1988 Lamborghini Countach

Icon of an era: the 1988 Lamborghini Countach awaits its new owner

James Dolan
By

Lamborghini Countach is one of the most iconic supercars ever made. If you were a kid in the 80s, you probably had its poster pinned on your bedroom wall while dreaming about how you would wish to own it one day when you grow up. It was the epitome symbol of success in the 80s, and even today, it’s a beacon of nostalgia that takes you back to the Walkman days.

Besides its beauty, the Lamborghini Countach’s allure is that it’s extremely rare to find — only 52 Lamborghini Countach were originally sold in the United States. Lamborghini is reviving it with an electrified model, but if you grew up in the 80s, that may not be enough to tickle your fancy.

Recommended Videos

But what if you could get your hands on your childhood dream car? It’s already up for auction on Cars and Bids. More succinctly, it’s a yellow 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV that was sold in the U.S. market. Since this Countach first left the factory, the car has only covered 10,800 miles and exchanged the ownership title three times over the past 35 years. It also doesn’t have an accident history, and the maintenance schedule is up to date.

Cars and Bids

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Countach 5000QV is fitted with a 5.2-liter V12 engine and a 5-speed manual transmission that can produce 414 horsepower to the rear wheels. In fact, the 5000QV is one of the fastest Countach models ever made — it should be capable of hitting a top speed of 183 mph and accelerating 0 to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.

What makes this specific Lamborghini Countach 5000QV even more special is that only nine similar models were painted yellow, or “Giallo Fly,” out of the factory. Even better: the car looks exactly like it did on your bedroom poster, and only the front bumper, exhaust, fog lights, reflectors, and rear bumper have been slightly modified to European specifications. Everything else is in stock, and beautiful. Keep drooling, we won’t blame you.

At the time of writing, the highest bid was $355,000, with less than 48 hours to go before the hammer drops. However, the bid could go higher considering that Lamborghini Countach 5000QV is an extremely rare supercar, and most car collectors would love to own it.  

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
BMW i7 M70 xDrive: Meet the automaker’s most powerful EV ever
The BMW i7 will offer 650 HP, 295 miles of range
BMW i7 M70

In recent years BMW electric cars have received much hype surrounding their impressive performances, sleek appearances, and longevity, and the i7 range is no different. On the curtails of the BMW i7's success, this German automaker is preparing to release its new electric powerhouse, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. 

This vehicle will become the lineup's new top dog when it launches during the second half of the year at the Shanghai auto show. So let's learn more about what this ultra-high performance beast will offer drivers and what sets it apart from the competition.

Read more
The Genesis GV80 Coupe brings some much-needed style to the SUV coupe segment
We didn’t think a sportier take on the midsize GV80 would look this good
Genesis GV80 Coupe front end angle from the passenger's side on a display pad.

Who would’ve thought that Genesis would be an automaker that leads the way forward with striking concept vehicles? The South Korean luxury brand has created some stunning cars in recent years with the X Concept, X Speedium Coupe Concept, and X Convertible. Now, Genesis is back with a new concept that’s ready for prime time with the GV80 Coupe Concept.
Ahead of this year’s New York Auto Show, Genesis unveiled the GV80 Coupe Concept in its entirety. Then, at the NY Auto Show, Genesis confirmed that the GV80 Coupe will graduate from being a concept to a real-life model in the near future. That’s fantastic news, because the GV80 Coupe is a sensational SUV, even if it joins the fray of idiotic SUVs with coupe styling.

Previous

Read more
Upcoming Ram 1500 REV will have 500 miles of range and 3 large screens
Ram drops more information on the 1500 REV at the New York Auto Show
2025 Ram 1500 REV front end rendering from driver's side with blue skies in the back.

Everyone has that one friend that decides to show up late to the party, making a massive scene in the process. Ram is the kind of person that arrives two hours late to a party and blasts through the door wearing a tie dye suit when everyone else is wearing shorts and t-shirts. This is exactly what Ram is doing with the upcoming all-electric Ram 1500 REV, as it’s looking to blow existing options like the Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV with up to 500 miles of range.
When Ram unveiled the 2025 1500 REV earlier this February, it was light on details. At this year’s New York Auto Show, Ram was a little more forthcoming about the truck’s specs and they’re mega. Based on the truck’s initial figures, it looks like Ram has learned from Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet and has set its sights on becoming a leader instead of a follower.

Previous

Read more