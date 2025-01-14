 Skip to main content
Vacheron Constantin marks 270 years with the steel Historiques 222

To celebrate its 270th anniversary and usher in the new year, Vacheron unveiled a steel variant of the Historiques 222, a watch that dates back to 1977.

The original Historiques 222, the brainchild of Jorg Hysek, was rolled out with a pioneering design. Most watches had a sports-like look in the ’70s, but the Historiques 222 changed all that, bridging two worlds with a formal and casual design. It featured an integrated bracelet and a case topped by a fluted bezel and stamped with a Maltese cross at 5 o’clock. It also featured an ultra-thin Calibre 1120 and measured 3.05 mm, making it the world’s thinnest full-rotor automatic movement at the time.

The watch was re-introduced in the market in a new color on its 42nd anniversary in 2022. It captured the attention of many enthusiasts. Everyone wanted a piece, and they asked for more—a steel model of the Historiques 222. Well, Vacheron Constantin granted their wish for its 270th anniversary. According to the brand, the new watch is just a teaser of what’s to come.

Featuring a 37 mm case, the 2025 Historiques 222 was upgraded to keep up with the times. For starters, it comes with a triple-blade bracelet that boosts the comfort levels. Unlike the original model from 1977, this new version features a sapphire glass case back, complemented by an engraving of the 270th anniversary.

Even though Vacheron gave this model a makeover, it still preserved the 222 logo, carved on the caliber. The timepiece is also characterized by a satin finish that highlights various components—the bezel, crown, and bracelet. It retails at $35,000.

