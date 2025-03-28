 Skip to main content
The new Deepwater Reef 200: Timex replaces stainless steel with a carbon polymer

A new Timex diver watch with a carbon casing

Timex Deepwater Reef 200 XCF 43mm
Timex just unveiled its latest diver piece—Deepwater Reef 200 XCF—which is manufactured from a tough carbon polymer, popularly known as XCF. Thanks to its lightweight properties, it can comfortably sit on a wrist without feeling bulky or heavy. Timex claims that this watch is lighter than aluminum due to the carbon’s density.

Previous models were made from titanium and stainless steel, but the latest offering sets the standards with a contemporary material that’s cost-friendly.

The dial is accentuated by a wavy pattern that draws inspiration from sea waves and gives the front face a modern aesthetic. While this pattern is quite modern and dapper, it bears a close resemblance to the one that was imprinted on the Omega Seamaster Diver.

Timex featured the wavy pattern on the 41 mm variant, but the 43 mm models had plain dials with a minimalistic design. The latest addition comes with a 43 mm casing and offers every single feature that was present in the previous generation, creating a beautiful balance between the past and the present.

Hour markers are highlighted by a white finish that breathes life into the front face. Since this timepiece is a diver watch, it was put under some tests in Y-40, a 138-ft-deep pool located in Italy—the watch has a 200 M water resistance rating. Like the previous models, the Timex Deepwater Reef 200 XCF is paired with a synthetic rubber strap that’s available in two color options—black and blue.

Looking to buy? This new Timex diver watch is priced at $259.

