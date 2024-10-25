 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

You’ll love the new Omega Seamaster to commemorate the 37th America’s Cup

Check out this new Omega Seamaster watch that commemorates the 37th America's Cup event

By
Seamaster Diver 300M America's Cup Edition
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M America's Cup Edition Omega / Omega

The Omega Seamaster is one of the most iconic Omega watches (and one of the most iconic watches of all time). To celebrate the 37th America’s Cup event, Omega launched a stylish Seamaster timepiece that draws a lot of inspiration from the sailing competition. While this watch preserves some of the elements found on the original Seamaster watch, it has been revamped to match up to the 37th America’s Cup.

For instance, it has a white dial complemented by a wave-like pattern, similar to the one made by boats racing in the America’s Cup event. Fitted with a Regatta scale, this new watch is quite effective in timing races. The scale is also complemented by a big inscription that reads ‘start.’

Recommended Videos

This Seamaster Diver 300 M represents the America’s Cup. Its seconds hand is fitted with a counterweight that looks like the main trophy. The silhouette also gives the timepiece a sophisticated sports-like look.

Thanks to the logo engraved on the case back, the front and back faces elegantly paid tribute to the America’s Cup.

Omega Seamaster America's Cup on dark background
Omega

In terms of performance, the Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Edition comes with the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, which offers a 56-hour power reserve.

This timepiece offers multiple styling preferences. It can either come with a rubber strap or a stainless steel strap. The rubber strap has a blue hue that blends smoothly with the other colors featured on the bezel. The rubber strap option retails for $6,200, while watch enthusiasts can buy the stainless steel strap for $6,500.

Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Seiko Prospex 1968 Diver’s watch gets a refresh, and you’ll love it
All about the new Seiko Prospex
graphic of the newest Seiko Marinemaster watch

Anyone looking for a diver watch will ultimately land on Seiko. Some of the most prolific dive watches, Seiko’s Marinemaster pieces are historic and iconic in the category and remain the standard in the industry. With plenty of reinventions taking place all over, Seiko is taking the chance and giving their famed 1968 Diver a refresh just a year after restarting their Marinemaster series. In larger sizes, these two new watches are worthy successors to the Marinemaster series, and their contrasting hues and features are significant for any dive watch user. 
The Seiko Prospex Marinemaster Diver SLA077 and SLA079

Bringing some new concepts into the Marinemaster, Seiko has released the SLA077 and SLA079 watches as follow-ups to their 2023 releases. Although they belong to the same collection, these two new pieces have much more water resistance and less sleekness making them more authentic as dive watches. Both pieces come in a stainless steel case with a 42.6mm size and 13.4mm thickness. Both SLA077 and SLA079 come with a black unidirectional rotating bezel and a detailed 60-minute scale. A LumiBrite pearl is placed on the 12 o’clock mark, and the screw-down crown is in the usual 4 o’clock spot. Most importantly for the dive watch, the water resistance on both versions reaches up to 300 meters. 

Read more
Armitron asks you to love every second
The legendary watch brand launches a new campaign and rebrands
Man wearing Armitron watch and sweater

If you are a child of the 80s, you likely remember the Monopoly, Bugs Bunny, or Garfield watches that were all the rage. Getting an Armitron watch with your favorite cartoon character on it felt like a rite of passage at that young age, and it was the first time you wore a watch with distinction. Not only because you loved the watch, but because you also loved lasagna, fought with your sibling, and hated Mondays.

But Armitron went much deeper than that. Born out of innovation from a married couple who survived the Holocaust and came to America with empty pockets, Armitron has always represented seizing every opportunity and embracing the moment. In the first rebrand of its five-decade existence, the company now asks everyone to "Love Every Second."

Read more
You’re going to love Girard Perregaux’s elegant Geneva Watch Days releases
Girard Perregaux watch graphic

For any horology fan, the Genova Watch Days is a must-attend event to see the latest and newest of some of the best watch brands in the world. Luckily for watch lovers, this year’s Geneva Watch Days brings over 100 timepieces from around 52 brands that promise to capture your attention. Held in Rotonde du Mont-Blanc in Switzerland from August 29th – September 2nd, the Geneva Watch Days is a unique opportunity to see luxurious brands up close and in full detail. For lucky guests, one of the founding brands of the event, Girard Perregaux, has unveiled two brand-new watches ready to steal the show during the week. Honoring the legacy of the Bridges collection, these new releases are unique pieces to add to your line-up.
The Bridges Collection's new additions
The Esmeralda Tourbillon Girard Perregaux / Girard Perregaux

As part of the Geneva Watch Days, Girard Perregaux has released two brand-new watches with a major nod to the history of the Bridges collection. The first of the two releases, Tourbillion with Three Flying Bridges, is inspired by a long history that dates back to 1889. With such a long history to portray, this watch has everything from luxury to intricate details, including three floating gold bridges set in a light-filled case that takes a total of two days to finish. Along with floating bridges, the 44mm watch comes with improved indexes, curved sapphire crystals, and enhanced usability. With the highest degree of craftsmanship and detail, this Tourbillion watch is essential for anyone who admires the small details.

Read more