Check out this new Omega Seamaster watch that commemorates the 37th America's Cup event

The Omega Seamaster is one of the most iconic Omega watches (and one of the most iconic watches of all time). To celebrate the 37th America’s Cup event, Omega launched a stylish Seamaster timepiece that draws a lot of inspiration from the sailing competition. While this watch preserves some of the elements found on the original Seamaster watch, it has been revamped to match up to the 37th America’s Cup.

For instance, it has a white dial complemented by a wave-like pattern, similar to the one made by boats racing in the America’s Cup event. Fitted with a Regatta scale, this new watch is quite effective in timing races. The scale is also complemented by a big inscription that reads ‘start.’

Recommended Videos

This Seamaster Diver 300 M represents the America’s Cup. Its seconds hand is fitted with a counterweight that looks like the main trophy. The silhouette also gives the timepiece a sophisticated sports-like look.

Thanks to the logo engraved on the case back, the front and back faces elegantly paid tribute to the America’s Cup.

In terms of performance, the Seamaster Diver 300M America’s Cup Edition comes with the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, which offers a 56-hour power reserve.

This timepiece offers multiple styling preferences. It can either come with a rubber strap or a stainless steel strap. The rubber strap has a blue hue that blends smoothly with the other colors featured on the bezel. The rubber strap option retails for $6,200, while watch enthusiasts can buy the stainless steel strap for $6,500.

Learn More