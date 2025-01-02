You’ll love the diamonds on the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu All Black Pavé

Hublot and Sang Blue have been partners for years, and the two brands always drop iconic pieces into the market. The new Bing Sang Blue All Black Pavé is as stylish as its predecessors. It is characterized by a unique geometrical pattern, a signature of Big Bang x Sang Blue watches.

According to Maxime Plescia-Büchi, Sang Blue’s founder, “A feature of Sang Bleu and Hublot is the principle of ‘fusion,; in their manner of building bridges between materials, techniques, and cultures. As a watch lover, I have always dreamed of such a collaboration.”

Recommended Videos

While Hublot launched a model with a similar design in 2023, the 2024 All Black Pavé comes with a new casing manufactured from stainless steel.

The 2023 model featured a ceramic casing, a material that’s not strong enough for a wide variety of stones. However, a stainless steel casing can hold such stones easily.

Unlike the 2023 version, this new All Black Pavé has a stylish casing fitted with 180 diamonds to accentuate the geometric design. As a result, the watch reflects light stylishly, highlighting the stones set on the stainless casing.

Even though this timepiece is characterized by symmetrical and straight geometrical lines, the casing has a few curves to boost the comfort levels. And thanks to such curves, the All Black Pavé perfectly sits on the wrist.

When it comes to performance, the timepiece is equipped with the Hublot caliber HUB4700, a movement that offers a 55-hour power reserve.

Only 200 pieces of the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu All Black Pavé will be rolled out into the market, and each will retail at $47,100.

Learn More