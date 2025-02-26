Audemars Piguet goes all black with a new ceramic Royal Oak Offshore

An all-black Audemars Piguet that’s all about luxury and style: Meet the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph 42mm reference 26238CE.OO.13000CE.02.

This watch was first introduced in the early ‘90s as a reimagined version of the Royal Oak, with a larger casing made from a different material. Over the years, AP tested the waters by re-launching this model in different variants. The latest model takes things to a whole new level.

Recommended Videos

Since Audemars Piguet focuses on luxury and top-notch finishes, this new watch embodies lavishness. Most components have a high-quality finish that adds to the black monochromatic look. Apart from that, the dial has a square pattern—petite tapisserie—that looks like a checker pattern without the white boxes. The square boxes have been scaled up a little bit to make the dial look more stylish.

It is worth noting that the hour markers have a white shade, creating a beautiful contrast between different components. They lean more toward the greyish side—a hue that blends perfectly with the dial. The previous all-black ceramic variant was rolled out with white hour markers—the grey hue is something new.

While this new model has modern features, it still preserves AP’s heritage. The overall design, for instance, dates back to the ‘90s.

When it comes to the overall performance, the watch draws power from the 4404 caliber, which delivers a 70-hour power reserve. AP upgraded the movement. It also features a ceramic bracelet that complements the casing and completes the whole all-black look. The new Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph costs $86,900.