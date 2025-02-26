 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Audemars Piguet goes all black with a new ceramic Royal Oak Offshore

An new stylish ceramic Royal Oak Offshore

By
AP Royal Oak Offshore Ceramic
AP Royal Oak Offshore Ceramic Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

An all-black Audemars Piguet that’s all about luxury and style: Meet the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph 42mm reference 26238CE.OO.13000CE.02.

This watch was first introduced in the early ‘90s as a reimagined version of the Royal Oak, with a larger casing made from a different material. Over the years, AP tested the waters by re-launching this model in different variants. The latest model takes things to a whole new level.

Recommended Videos

Since Audemars Piguet focuses on luxury and top-notch finishes, this new watch embodies lavishness. Most components have a high-quality finish that adds to the black monochromatic look. Apart from that, the dial has a square pattern—petite tapisserie—that looks like a checker pattern without the white boxes. The square boxes have been scaled up a little bit to make the dial look more stylish.

It is worth noting that the hour markers have a white shade, creating a beautiful contrast between different components. They lean more toward the greyish side—a hue that blends perfectly with the dial. The previous all-black ceramic variant was rolled out with white hour markers—the grey hue is something new.

While this new model has modern features, it still preserves AP’s heritage. The overall design, for instance, dates back to the ‘90s.

When it comes to the overall performance, the watch draws power from the 4404 caliber, which delivers a 70-hour power reserve. AP upgraded the movement. It also features a ceramic bracelet that complements the casing and completes the whole all-black look. The new Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph costs $86,900.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Garmin unlocks new levels of outdoor technology with the Tactix 8 watch
A new Garmin smartwatch for enhancing tactical performance
Garmin Tactix 8

Garmin just rolled out a new watch that’s designed for different types of high-performance activities, such as trekking, hiking, and diving: the Tactix 8 watch.

Dan Bartel, the vice president of Garmin Global consumer sales, said, “Whether you train for a mission, or your mission is training, tactix 8’s premium design and innovative features like the new rucking and dive functionality make it the ultimate tactical GPS smartwatch on land, air or sea.”

Read more
The Tudor Black Bay: Timeless style for modern watch collectors
All you need to know about the Tudor flagship
Close-up of Tudor Blue Chrono Black Bay watch on wrist

In the watch world, there are legends of the industry that we chronophiles line up to try and get our hands on. The usual suspects are the Rolex, Breitling, Omega, and Patek Phillipe models, which we know are the top-of-the-line luxury watches you want. As collectors, you start making a wish list at the very beginning and then spend a lifetime putting together a comprehensive list of your favorites.

If you are like us, the list grows with every purchase instead of diminishes. That is half the fun. One of the legendary watches many collectors want to get their hands on is only about a decade or so old; that is Tudor's Black Bay, a fun luxury option that can replace many of your other luxury watches. It is a mix of the elevated luxury of Rolex that you want to keep in a fireproof case and only wear on special occasions, and the Norqain tool watch you are ready to wear every moment you have regardless of the danger of damaging it because that is what it is made for.

Read more
The new Bremont Terra Nova collection comes with gorgeous bronze casings
The Terra Nova bronze collection is as stylish as the stainless steel collection
Bremont Terra Nova Bronze collection

In 2024, Bremont captured everyone’s attention with the stainless steel Terra Nova collection, field watches that had been inspired by military pocket watches from the early 20th century. Well, the brand reimagined those models, and the end result was the bronze collection. As the name hints, the new kid on the block is manufactured from high-quality bronze, so the front face looks quite different.

Just like the stainless steel collection, the latest bronze series is made up of three watches. Apart from the casing, everything that was featured on the previous models, from the dial design to the measurements, was passed down to these new bronze watches.

Read more