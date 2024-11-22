 Skip to main content
KAWS, Audemars Piguet unveil Companion, a limited edition Royal Oak

A new AP piece that merges contemporary art with Haute Horlogerie

Audemars Piguet x KAWS
Audemars Piguet has always been at the forefront of modern and contemporary culture, partnering with various artists and organizations. The iconic brand’s latest collaboration is with artist Brian Donnelly, popularly known as KAWS, on a limited edition watch known as Companion. Since KAWS is quite popular for his stylish art, the AP x KAWS timepiece is a symbol of contemporary art.

43 mm Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “COMPANION”
It’s worth noting that this timepiece is built around the 43 mm Royal Oak model, so it has the same chronograph features as a Royal Oak. But it’s unique due to its artistic aesthetics. For starters, it comes with a KAWS Companion miniature character, one of KAWS’ most popular creations, which sits beneath the crystal sapphire, giving the watch an artistic finish.

The 3D character is made of titanium and mounted on a titanium dial plate that has a sunburst motif that add texture and depth. The character was stylishly placed beneath the sapphire crystal, with its hands on the crystal—it is basically looking at the outside world. The bezel also has some artistic inscriptions, which effectively complement the character inside the watch.

11-metre monumental sculpture
To take things to the next level, KAWS created an 11-meter monumental sculpture that is firmly fixed on top of Audemars Piguet’s headquarters in Switzerland.

While the first character looks at the outside world from a watch, this huge 11-meter sculpture views the world from a high point—an artistic representation of the outside world and Haute Horlogerie.

AP will roll out 250 pieces of the 43 mm Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon Companion, and each will retail at $227,400.

