Hublot celebrates 20 years with a Big Bang fusion

The Big Bang Original is Fused with the Big Bang Unico

By
Hublot 20th
Hublot

Hublot is one of the most innovative watch brands in the 21st century. While they have found themselves on the cutting edge of the industry for a long time, their Big Bang line largely carried them from the middle of the road to a more widespread, sought-after brand by collectors everywhere. When the Big Bang line dropped in 2005, it was the brainchild of the same mind that reinvented Omega through the use of product placement with none other than James Bond. They trusted it, and customers followed through. Now, the Hublot Big Bang 20th Anniversary takes what made the original so popular and combines it with what makes the newer Unico so beloved.

“The Hublot Big Bang is undoubtedly one of the modern icons of 21st-century watchmaking,” says Hublot CEO Julien Tornare. “This year, we’re not only looking back at all that Hublot has achieved through the Big Bang but also looking towards the future and all the potential it still holds and possibilities it offers. I am immensely proud of what the Big Bang 20th Anniversary capsule collection represents by bridging the nostalgia of 20 years ago with the present and future of what the Hublot manufacturer is capable of accomplishing. Here’s to the next 20 years!”

A fusion of today and yesterday

Hublot 20th caseback
Hublot

The collection features five options, the first two paying homage to the original with Titanium Ceramic and King Gold Ceramic. The Red Ceramic pays tribute to the vivid coloring Hublot added to the ceramic watch world. The All Black is a callback to the brand’s revolutionary one-year anniversary drop in 20o6. Finally, the Magic Gold is the pinnacle of innovation for the brand and calls back to the 2011 leap forward in technology with the first scratch and oxidation-resistant gold. All five fusions feature a redesigned case with the distinctive layered construction made famous by the earliest Big Bangs with pinched lugs, a knurled bezel edge, and the unique Big Bang silhouette.

