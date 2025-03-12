Hublot’s Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One celebrates Aspen’s snowy mountains in style

The Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One watch will capture your attention with an all-white aesthetic that draws inspiration from the snowy mountains of Aspen, Colorado. For starters, the watch brand joined hands with the team behind Snow League, a winter sports competition that brings together talented athletes worldwide. While the organization turns one this year, it will go down in history as the pioneer of Aspen sports events. Competitions were held from March 7 to March 10.

Since Hublot is in charge of timekeeping, it designed a watch to mark this feat. Just like the snowy mountains, the Big Bang Meca-10 features a white casing made from high-tech ceramic. The hour and minute hands have a white finish that complements the casing, breathing some life into the dial.

Conversely, the dial is accentuated by a matte black finish that adds character to the front face. Black and white has always been the perfect duo, and Hublot executed this perfectly.

Just like other Big Bang models, the Meca-10 Aspen One also draws energy from the HUB1201, a powerful movement that delivers a 72-hour power reserve.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg; the open dial design adds more color by offering views into the bridges and gears featured on the mechanism. To complete the snow-like look, this timepiece comes with a white strap.

The new Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One costs $27,400.