 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hublot’s Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One celebrates Aspen’s snowy mountains in style

You'll love the Big Bang Meca 10 Aspen One

By
Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One
Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One Hublot / Hublot

The Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One watch will capture your attention with an all-white aesthetic that draws inspiration from the snowy mountains of Aspen, Colorado. For starters, the watch brand joined hands with the team behind Snow League, a winter sports competition that brings together talented athletes worldwide. While the organization turns one this year, it will go down in history as the pioneer of Aspen sports events. Competitions were held from March 7 to March 10.

Since Hublot is in charge of timekeeping, it designed a watch to mark this feat. Just like the snowy mountains, the Big Bang Meca-10 features a white casing made from high-tech ceramic. The hour and minute hands have a white finish that complements the casing, breathing some life into the dial.

Recommended Videos

Conversely, the dial is accentuated by a matte black finish that adds character to the front face. Black and white has always been the perfect duo, and Hublot executed this perfectly.

Just like other Big Bang models, the Meca-10 Aspen One also draws energy from the HUB1201, a powerful movement that delivers a 72-hour power reserve.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg; the open dial design adds more color by offering views into the bridges and gears featured on the mechanism. To complete the snow-like look, this timepiece comes with a white strap.

The new Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One costs $27,400.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
This vintage-style Omega watch celebrates the Paris Olympics with mixed metals
The 2024 Paris Olympics inspired this Omega Watches creation
The front of the 2024 Paris Olympic Omega watch

We love it when a brand drops a product to coincide with a sporting event. While the two go hand in hand, it's still a thrill to see what the collaboration looks like. With the world watching the Paris Olympics, Omega Watches wants to give the fans something to remember the occasion and it comes in the form of a vintage-style timepiece with beautiful mixed metals that would look as good around a winner's neck as it would on your wrist.
The Omega wristwatch

The details on this piece are amazing. Every time you look at it you see something that wasn't there before. The watch combines all the podium metals of gold, silver, and bronze to show that no matter how you placed or who you are, you are a winner with Omega.
The specs
There are so many goodies covering this watch. One of our favorites is the "Clous de Paris” found on the center of the dial, but pay attention to the corner where you'll see the vintage mark, and don't forget to appreciate the Paris 2024 logo and Olympic rings stamped on the back. The brown, non-grained calf leather strap is just as much of a star with its Bronze Gold buckle.

Read more
Hublot’s sapphire Big Bang gets an icy new color
Hublot reveals new Big Bang in Glacier Blue
Hublot Big Bang in Glacier Blue

The newest addition to the Hublot MP-11 collection is a formidable presence, measuring a whopping 45mm in diameter and 14.4mm in thickness, so you'll need some major confidence if you want to sport this beast on your wrist. The inaugural Sapphire Big Bang was introduced in 2016 and since then the brand has delighted fans with an array of color iterations, from other sapphire colors to purple and orange. Now, Glacier Blue has been introduced, just in time to keep you cool this summer (in attitude, not temperature, unfortunately.)
Hublot: The Big Bang MP-11 in Glacier Blue

This Big Bang MP-11 features a 14-day power reserve, which is achieved through seven series-coupled barrels arranged in a horizontal configuration, and all of that can be viewed by the wearer. The truly vibrant Glacier Blue (seriously, the blue is so bright you'll feel like you're about to start seeing your breath) is made with a fresh chemical composition but still shares the same properties as sapphire: luminous, and able to withstand scratches.
Technical specifications
This Hublot watch will leave you completely mesmerized for several hours before you even think about the technical specifications, though there are some exceptional details to go over. Inside this MP-11 is the HUB9011 Manufacture manual-winding skeleton power reserve movement. As we mentioned above, there are seven series-coupled barrels, but they've been arranged in a coaxial and vertical configuration so the watch is able to maintain a super slim profile of just 10.9mm. All tied together like a bow on top is the blue transparent structured rubber strap with a titanium deployant buckle clasp.

Read more
The new Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium looks nothing like a watch
The new Hublot watch can barely be called a watch
Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium close up

In the world of high-end watchmaking, where innovation intersects with sophistication, Hublot consistently emerges as a trailblazer. Enter the Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium – a timepiece that defies conventions and redefines what it means to wear a watch.

The Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System Titanium
At first glance, the MP-10 Tourbillon Titanium appears more like a piece of contemporary art than a conventional watch. And, let's be honest, it might not be everyone's cup of tea. However, with dimensions of 54.1 x 41.5 mm, its case exudes a commanding presence, crafted from shiny microblasted titanium that exudes an aura of strength and refinement. This material not only enhances the watch's durability but also contributes to its lightweight feel, ensuring optimal comfort for the wearer.

Read more