 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Omega revamps Seamaster Diver 300M with bronze gold and burgundy accents

Check out the burgundy colors on the new Omega

By
Omega Diver Seamaster 300m
Omega Diver Seamaster 300m Omega / Omega

Omega just gave the Seamaster Diver an interesting makeover, offering a classic watch in classic colors: bronze gold and burgundy.

The Seamaster Diver 300M was officially introduced into the market in 2020, but it was later re-launched in different materials. It has ties to the popular James Bond movie No Time To Die. Everything associated with the movie, from watches to cars, turns to gold after a certain period. James Bond has a certain status that extends to watches and gives them a charm.

Recommended Videos

The steel variant was rolled out in 2024, and it took over thanks to its stylish front face.

The latest addition is characterized by a red bezel and a bronze casing. Both components have interesting hues that complement each other. While the bezel stands out due to the red burgundy accent, the casing has a gold color that blends perfectly with the red hue. Omega went for a retro-like look from the 20th century. Burgundy has been gaining some popularity in the last few months—H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer also unveiled a watch with a red hue.

Apart from that, the new Omega Seamaster Diver 300M was rolled out with a black dial, highlighted by a rough finish that adds some depth. It is paired with a bronze mesh bracelet, but it is also available with a strap option.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M has different price tags. The one with the bracelet mesh costs $27,900. The strap option, on the other hand, is less expensive—it costs $13,900. Both will be offered on Omega’s online shop and other verified stores.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Omega rolls out the Seamaster Aqua Terra Gradient Turquoise edition
This Omega watch blends blue and dark shades in an an interesting manner
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150 M Turquoise

Omega has been introducing iconic watches to the market, from the Seamaster Diver 300M to the Speedmaster Pilot — Christmas came early this year with these new watches.

The brand also added another timepiece with a stylish dial to the Seamaster Aqua collection, popularly known as the Gradient Turquoise edition. For starters, timepieces in the Aqua collection have always been quite stylish, thanks to the sporty allure.

Read more
The new Omega Speedmaster Pilot: A cockpit-inspired design finally made public
What to know about the new Omega Speedmaster Pilot
Omega Speedmaster Pilot

In September 2024, a photo of a pilot wearing a special edition Omega watch was shared in watch forums, and enthusiasts couldn’t tell whether the watch was an original from Omega. There was a lot of hype around this model, and it turns out that Omega had launched a watch limited to pilots only in 2023. Fortunately, the watch was made public in December 2024—the legend is true!

The Omega Speedmaster on a pilot's wrist Omega Forums / Omega Forums

Read more
Omega’s latest Seamaster features a striking green dial and premium titanium-bronze mix
Omega is here with another Seamaster Diver 300M watch
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Titanium & Bronze Gold

While Omega recently unveiled a new Seamaster in November 2024, this luxury brand was just warming up.

Recently, Omega Seamaster models have been drawing inspiration from No Time Die, and this new timepiece wasn’t left out of the picture.

Read more