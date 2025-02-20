Omega revamps Seamaster Diver 300M with bronze gold and burgundy accents

Omega just gave the Seamaster Diver an interesting makeover, offering a classic watch in classic colors: bronze gold and burgundy.

The Seamaster Diver 300M was officially introduced into the market in 2020, but it was later re-launched in different materials. It has ties to the popular James Bond movie No Time To Die. Everything associated with the movie, from watches to cars, turns to gold after a certain period. James Bond has a certain status that extends to watches and gives them a charm.

The steel variant was rolled out in 2024, and it took over thanks to its stylish front face.

The latest addition is characterized by a red bezel and a bronze casing. Both components have interesting hues that complement each other. While the bezel stands out due to the red burgundy accent, the casing has a gold color that blends perfectly with the red hue. Omega went for a retro-like look from the 20th century. Burgundy has been gaining some popularity in the last few months—H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer also unveiled a watch with a red hue.

Apart from that, the new Omega Seamaster Diver 300M was rolled out with a black dial, highlighted by a rough finish that adds some depth. It is paired with a bronze mesh bracelet, but it is also available with a strap option.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M has different price tags. The one with the bracelet mesh costs $27,900. The strap option, on the other hand, is less expensive—it costs $13,900. Both will be offered on Omega’s online shop and other verified stores.