Omega unveils Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina for 2026 Olympics

In preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Omega rolled out a new timepiece, the Omega Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina, as part of its ongoing partnership with the Olympics. Details featured on the watch, from the hour markers to the case back, are centered around the games.

The new watch draws inspiration from a timepiece that was rolled out into the market in the ‘50s. And just like this new watch, the retro Omega watch paid tribute to the Olympic games. Both watches have gold hour markers, characterized by a diamond-like shape. Since previous models had a gold casing, the new watch follows in the footsteps of its predecessors. It’s equipped with a 37mm casing manufactured from 18k gold.

While the original timepiece had a beige dial, the 2026 edition comes with a white dial—a color that blends smoothly with gold elements. Thanks to the Grand Feu Enamel finish, the front face has a shiny appearance, which adds to the whole look.

The model from the ‘50s had a rough finish, which was accentuated by the beige color. To give the new watch a modern and contemporary look, Omega opted for a minimalistic design with smooth surfaces and high-quality finishes.

At the heart of the watch, there’s a high-quality mechanism—the Omega caliber 8807—with a 55-hour power reserve.

Think of the new watch as a reimagined version of the retro watch that was unveiled in the previous century.

This timepiece also comes with a brown strap that blends smoothly with the gold casing to give the watch a modern-like aesthetic.

The Omega Seamaster 37mm watch costs $19,300.