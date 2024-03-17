Omega debuts a white dial for their Speedmaster Moonwatch

Few timepieces command as much reverence as the Omega Speedmaster Professional, known affectionately as the Moonwatch; it occupies the highest echelons of significance in terms of watches for men. It stands as a sacred relic of timekeeping history—a NASA-endorsed, manually wound chronograph that has graced wrists for nearly seven decades.

Omega sent shockwaves through the watch world with the release of its highly anticipated update in 2021, featuring the new Caliber 3861 movement. The announcement sent ripples across the internet, signaling a seismic shift in the watchmaking landscape. Now, the unveiling of the white-dial variant of the Moonwatch has stunned the industry once again.

The Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch with a white dial

Enthusiasts had been eagerly anticipating this release since last November when whispers of it surfaced at the Planet Omega watches exhibition in New York. Daniel Craig, our favorite suave secret agent, unwittingly stoked the flames of speculation when he sported the mysterious timepiece at the event, leaving Omega fans desperate for details. Against the backdrop of 007’s dark grey suit, the radiant white dial of the watch commanded attention, igniting a fervor among horology enthusiasts worldwide. And the fact that the watch had yet to officially hit the market only added to its allure. What sets this particular model apart is its stunning white dial, a first for a regular Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional in steel. The glossy lacquer finish adds a touch of refinement to the watch, elevating its aesthetic appeal.

The Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch: Technical specifications

This particular Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional embodies the essence of timeless elegance and precision craftsmanship. Its iconic asymmetrical design measures 42mm in width and 13.2mm in thickness and boasts a lug-to-lug distance of 47.5mm. Embracing the concept of a “sapphire sandwich,” the watch features durable sapphire crystals on both the front and back, offering unparalleled clarity and protection.

Powering this Omega watch is the revered Master Chronometer-certified Caliber 3861 chronograph movement, ensuring exceptional accuracy and reliability. The bracelet, designed with meticulous attention to detail, showcases a harmonious blend of brushed and polished links, complete with an integrated extension for added convenience. For those seeking alternative options, the timepiece can be adorned with a black micro-perforated leather strap, accentuated by vibrant red and white stitching, or an anti-bacterial rubber strap featuring a captivating moon surface pattern on the underside.

A white dial sets the new Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch apart

Distinctive elements set apart the white dial Speedmaster Moonwatch from its traditional black counterparts. One striking contrast lies in the markers, now applied rather than painted, enhancing visibility with their black hue and luminous inserts. Additionally, the Omega watches logo undergoes a transformation, appearing in a blackened, applied form, further contributing to the watch’s aesthetic refinement. Complementing these changes, secondary hands adopt a sleek black color scheme meticulously designed to preserve the iconic contrast characteristic of the original model.

Our verdict

In addition to its exceptional performance, the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch also pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage. As the first watch worn on the moon, the Speedmaster holds a special place in history, symbolizing mankind’s enduring spirit of exploration and adventure.

While many might have been unfazed by the hype surrounding Daniel Craig’s preview of this timepiece, there were still many Omega superfans who eagerly anticipated its release. In all honesty, there are no significant drawbacks to this Omega watch. The addition of the bold, white lacquer dial elevates the iconic Speedmaster, presenting collectors with an intriguing and revitalizing alternative.

Where to buy/how much is the new Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch

You can buy the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch in white at select retailers and boutiques. The steel bracelet variant is priced at $8,100, while the alternatives with two strap options come in at $7,800.

