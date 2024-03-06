Omega releases 6 new Seamaster Planet Ocean watches in a boutique collection

Omega has once again set hearts racing with its latest release: the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Boutique Collection. And they did so without confetti, a major announcement, or fanfare, just as James Bond would want it. This exclusive collection comprises six stunning timepieces, each embodying the pinnacle of Omega craftsmanship. The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean series has long been revered for its robust construction, impeccable design, and exceptional performance both on land and at sea.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique Collection

First and foremost, let’s talk about the aesthetics. Available in three captivating colors – grey, green, and beige – the dials of these timepieces exude sophistication and style. Rather than fundamentally altering the Seamaster Planet Ocean line, these variants serve to broaden its horizons in a chic manner, potentially enhancing its allure among casual yet fashion-savvy watch aficionados.

Technical specifications

But it’s not just about looks; these watches are built to withstand the rigors of the most demanding environments. With a water resistance of 600 meters (or 60 bar), the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M is a true diver’s companion, ready to accompany you through the rain-soaked streets of a big city or a little deeper into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

At the heart of these timepieces beats the Omega calibre 8900 for the time and date models and the calibre 9900 for the chronograph models. With a power reserve of 60 hours, you can rest assured that your watch will keep ticking even during extended periods of non-wear.

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean lineup is not for fragile wrists

The latest additions to the Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique lineup come equipped with the signature 43.5mm Planet Ocean case, boasting proportions of 49.3mm lug-to-lug and an impressive 16.2mm thickness. If you’re familiar with the Seamaster Planet Ocean, you’ll understand its imposing presence compared to its more petite Seamaster Professional counterpart. The chronograph variants maintain a similar aesthetic, albeit with even more substantial dimensions: a commanding 45.5mm diameter, 52.3mm lug-to-lug span, and a formidable 19mm thickness that might induce a slight ache in your wrist, though it’s probably worth the pain. Completing the package is a strap crafted from high-quality rubber, available in matching grey, green, or beige hues to complement the dial color of your choice.

Departing from the conventional high-gloss appearance, these bezels sport a brushed finish, which echoes a design element previously witnessed on the Ultra Deep. The casual vibe exuded by these timepieces is further accentuated by the coordinated case finishing, hinting at Omega’s intention to appeal to a slightly younger, more street-style savvy audience.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique Collection: Where to buy it and what will it cost you?

The freshly unveiled Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Boutique Editions, presented in gunmetal (Ref. 215.32.44.21.01.002) and brushed steel (Ref. 215.32.44.21.06.001), come with a price tag of $7,100. Meanwhile, the beige variant (Ref. 215.32.44.21.09.001) commands a slightly higher price of $7,500. As for the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M chronographs, available in gunmetal (Ref. 215.32.46.51.01.004) and brushed steel (Ref. 215.32.46.51.06.001), they are priced at $9,000. The beige edition (Ref. 215.32.46.51.09.001) tops the range at $9,700. It’s worth noting that all six models are exclusively available at Omega boutiques.

The lack of a major announcement for such a line seems strange, given what you would normally see for a Seamaster Planet Ocean collection. We’re thinking something in the realm of Tom Holland, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, swinging through the city streets with effortless grace, only to execute a perfect dive into the ocean. But instead of saving the day, he’s there to unveil a new line of Omega watches.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M 43.5mm

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M 45.5mm

