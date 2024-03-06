 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Omega drops an astonishing 6 new Seamaster Planet Ocean watches

Omega releases 6 new Seamaster Planet Ocean watches in a boutique collection

Sarah Veldman
By
Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique Collection dial
Omega

Omega has once again set hearts racing with its latest release: the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Boutique Collection. And they did so without confetti, a major announcement, or fanfare, just as James Bond would want it. This exclusive collection comprises six stunning timepieces, each embodying the pinnacle of Omega craftsmanship. The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean series has long been revered for its robust construction, impeccable design, and exceptional performance both on land and at sea.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean boutique green
Omega

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique Collection

First and foremost, let’s talk about the aesthetics. Available in three captivating colors – grey, green, and beige – the dials of these timepieces exude sophistication and style. Rather than fundamentally altering the Seamaster Planet Ocean line, these variants serve to broaden its horizons in a chic manner, potentially enhancing its allure among casual yet fashion-savvy watch aficionados.

Recommended Videos

Technical specifications

But it’s not just about looks; these watches are built to withstand the rigors of the most demanding environments. With a water resistance of 600 meters (or 60 bar), the Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M is a true diver’s companion, ready to accompany you through the rain-soaked streets of a big city or a little deeper into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

Related

At the heart of these timepieces beats the Omega calibre 8900 for the time and date models and the calibre 9900 for the chronograph models. With a power reserve of 60 hours, you can rest assured that your watch will keep ticking even during extended periods of non-wear.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean boutique grey
Omega

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean lineup is not for fragile wrists

The latest additions to the Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique lineup come equipped with the signature 43.5mm Planet Ocean case, boasting proportions of 49.3mm lug-to-lug and an impressive 16.2mm thickness. If you’re familiar with the Seamaster Planet Ocean, you’ll understand its imposing presence compared to its more petite Seamaster Professional counterpart. The chronograph variants maintain a similar aesthetic, albeit with even more substantial dimensions: a commanding 45.5mm diameter, 52.3mm lug-to-lug span, and a formidable 19mm thickness that might induce a slight ache in your wrist, though it’s probably worth the pain. Completing the package is a strap crafted from high-quality rubber, available in matching grey, green, or beige hues to complement the dial color of your choice.

Departing from the conventional high-gloss appearance, these bezels sport a brushed finish, which echoes a design element previously witnessed on the Ultra Deep. The casual vibe exuded by these timepieces is further accentuated by the coordinated case finishing, hinting at Omega’s intention to appeal to a slightly younger, more street-style savvy audience.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean boutique beige
Omega

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Boutique Collection: Where to buy it and what will it cost you?

The freshly unveiled Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Boutique Editions, presented in gunmetal (Ref. 215.32.44.21.01.002) and brushed steel (Ref. 215.32.44.21.06.001), come with a price tag of $7,100. Meanwhile, the beige variant (Ref. 215.32.44.21.09.001) commands a slightly higher price of $7,500. As for the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M chronographs, available in gunmetal (Ref. 215.32.46.51.01.004) and brushed steel (Ref. 215.32.46.51.06.001), they are priced at $9,000. The beige edition (Ref. 215.32.46.51.09.001) tops the range at $9,700. It’s worth noting that all six models are exclusively available at Omega boutiques.

The lack of a major announcement for such a line seems strange, given what you would normally see for a Seamaster Planet Ocean collection. We’re thinking something in the realm of Tom Holland, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, swinging through the city streets with effortless grace, only to execute a perfect dive into the ocean. But instead of saving the day, he’s there to unveil a new line of Omega watches.

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M 43.5mm

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M 45.5mm

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
There’s a new Garmin watch that’s perfect for beginner runners
Garmin's Forerunner 165 is $200 less than the Forerunner 265
a lineup of garmin watches

If you're a runner, or even if you're not, investing in a reliable (and accurate) smartwatch could help you keep track of your progress and stay motivated to reach your fitness goals. But, these nifty little gadgets usually come with either a pretty high price tag or limited features — until now.

Meet the Garmin Forerunner 165. This new addition to Garmin's Forerunner line is affordable and features advanced fitness metrics, wellness data, and built-in GPS tracking. Plus, it's $200 less than the Forerunner 265 model.

Read more
Green watches are trending right now: Our top picks from Rolex, Zenith, and more
Best green watches in 2024
Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Day Date watch on wrist

In the ever-evolving world of luxury watches for men, there's a captivating trend sweeping across the horological landscape: the rise of green timepieces. From the subtle allure of forest hues to the striking elegance of emerald tones, green watches are making a bold statement on wrists everywhere. In our latest exploration of haute horology, we delve into this burgeoning trend, presenting our top picks from renowned brands like Rolex, Zenith, Hamilton, and more.

The allure of green watches for men lies not only in their aesthetic appeal but also in the symbolism they evoke. Green, a color often associated with renewal, growth, and prosperity, adds a distinctive touch to any timepiece. Among the coveted selections, Rolex stands as a testament to both timeless craftsmanship and contemporary style, capturing the essence of sophistication with every tick.

Read more
OMEGA adds 20 new watch models made from Muonionalusta meteorite to its Constellation collection
20 new Omega watches have been added to the Constellation Collection
Omega Constellation Collection watch face

Omega has long been regarded as a leader in the luxury watch industry because of its exquisite craftsmanship, cutting-edge designs, and classic appeal. With the release of 20 new models in its Constellation Collection, Omega once again proves why it remains at the forefront of horological excellence. What sets these timepieces apart is their unique dials, crafted from the otherworldly Muonionalusta meteorite, making each watch a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The OMEGA Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials
The Constellation Collection with Muonionalusta meteorite dials represents a fusion of celestial inspiration and terrestrial craftsmanship. Since its inception in 1952, the Constellation collection stands as a testament to Omega's enduring legacy, second only in longevity to the iconic Seamaster series. Embracing a cosmic connection, the Muonionalusta meteorite, a relic from the depths of space, graces these timepieces, its age surpassing 4.5 billion years, making it one of Earth's oldest meteorites. This rare material, characterized by its distinct Widmanstätten patterns, lends an ethereal beauty to the timepieces, ensuring that no two dials are alike.
Technical specifications
Diversifying its offerings, Omega presents the new Constellation models in an array of case sizes, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. From the delicate 25mm and 28mm variations adorned with pavé diamond bezels and indices to the bold 41mm iteration, each watch exudes its own distinct charm. The smaller sizes, meticulously crafted, boast a spectrum of builds and color treatments, ranging from resilient stainless steel to opulent 18k yellow gold and the exclusive 18k Sedna Gold. As an homage to Omega's enduring legacy in space exploration, Constellation Observatory medallions grace the casebacks of the smaller-sized watches, serving as a reminder of the collection's celestial inspiration and storied history.

Read more