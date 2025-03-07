Seiko marks 60th anniversary of diver’s watch with exclusive timepieces

The 1965 Heritage Diver is turning 60 this year, and this is a call for a celebration. What better way to celebrate the Prospex model than a new, modern 60th-anniversary version? Well, how about three?

The first watch, the Seiko Prospex Marinemaster Professional Seiko Diver’s Watch 60th Anniversary Limited Edition, was inspired by the diver’s watch that debuted in 1968 and one unveiled in 1975. Just like the 1975 timepiece, it features an L-shaped gasket to prevent helium infiltration, which eliminates the need for an escape valve.

Recommended Videos

Powered by the Caliber 8L45, it features Seiko’s proprietary alloy Spron, which is designed for durability. It has a thinner, longer mainspring, which provides 72 hours of power reserve. The dial has a feature that can be found on all three new watches: a wavy, textured dial reminiscent of the sea.

This limited-edition watch will be available in July. Some 600 timepieces will be made and will cost $4,600.

The other two watches, ref SPB511 and ref SPB509, share the wave mark design — one in silver and the other in blue. The first is reminiscent of Seiko’s first diver’s watch in 1965, while the other was inspired by the 1968 diver’s watch.

The silver-colored watch is powered by the Caliber 6R55, while its blue counterpart is powered by the GMT Caliber 6R54. Both have a power reserve of 72 hours and both are water resistant to 300 meters.

Since this is the 60th anniversary, the number will be capped at 6,000 pieces each. The GMT will retail for $1,750 while SPB511 will retail at $1,400. They will be available for purchase in June.