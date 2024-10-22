Check out these new timepieces in the Prospex Diver series

Seiko is a popular brand known for its innovative designs and timepieces, often appearing on lists of the best watches. It has unveiled a collection of watches with octagonal bezels, a design not normally seen on Seiko timepieces.

The new shape was introduced to the Prospex Diver series, which features three different watches: the SPB485, SPB483, and SPB481. Equipped with a 42 mm stainless steel case, every timepiece in this series has a curvy pattern that glides around the circumference of the casing to give the watch a sophisticated look.

Recommended Videos

That said, the casing is complemented by an octagonal bezel with a diving scale for anyone interested in tracking their underwater performance. Seiko angled the bezel a little bit to make this collection more unique. However, the angular tilt doesn’t bring out the symmetries strongly.

Since the Prospex Diver series was manufactured for diving, the dial has a wave-like pattern that is inspired by multiple water bodies. And thanks to the Lumi Brite markers, the watch illuminates time at night.



While the Prospex Diver Series consists of three different timepieces, the biggest differences are in the overall design.

For instance, the SPB485 has a brown dial that blends smoothly with its copper bezel for a monochromatic finish. The second timepiece in this collection, the SPB483, has a blue bezel and dial, giving it a cool and contemporary allure.

The SPB481 features a black dial with a hue that is quite similar to the one on SPB483.

Every watch in the Prospex Diver Series retails for $1300, and the timepieces will be launched in December.