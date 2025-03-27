 Skip to main content
END. celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new Salomon sneaker

By

For any company, each anniversary marks a new milestone worth celebrating. In 2025, UK-based retailer END. reached another major milestone with its 20th anniversary. The retailer contacts its closest partners for collaborations, events, and exclusives throughout the year to celebrate the occasion. One of their long-time collaborators, Salomon, is celebrating with a new XT-6 that dazzles with its pops of color. To reimagine this 2013-era sneaker, the duo has updated the sneaker with a new color palette that feels better suited for the modern era. Donning plenty of premium footwear technology, this design isn’t just about looks; it also provides the quality performance from Salomon. While the year will likely bring many enticing collaborations from END., there’s no doubt that their long-time partnership with Salomon continues to shine. 

END. x Salomon XT-6 ‘Emerald’

 Using Salomon’s XT-6 silhouette as the base, the newest collaborative sneaker from the brand and END. dons an eclectic emerald green and platinum silver colorway. Featuring mesh and abrasion-resistant TPU uppers in platinum silver, with a rich emerald green adorning the outsole. This green hue is also found on the tongue and stitching near the laces. The texture of an emerald jewel adorns the co-branded insole for a hidden pop of color and style. Completing the emerald-inspired makeover is a textured pattern underfoot that mimics the light and depth of an emerald jewel. Salomon’s signature quickLace closure finishes the design, ensuring users feel secure and comfortable in the shoe. This new sneaker gem will retail $195 and can be found online via END.’s web store on March 28.

