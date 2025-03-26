Salomon’s most iconic design gets five vibrant new shades

Salomon is no stranger to creating vivacious, bold designs catering to performance and style. With the recent upward trend of athlesiure footwear being used in more daily looks, brands like Salomon have noticed and created sneakers that work well for high-impact activities and look great. Taking on one of their most valuable designs, Salomon is rereleasing new colorways for one of their models that’ll be the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. After recent collaborations with designers and brands like Sandy Liang and Kith, Salomon is ready to step up their in-house offerings with five new shades that’ll add a pop to your footwear collection. Use them for your walks or street-style looks; there’s no denying that Salomon’s future seems colorful.

Salomon’s colorful new XT-Whisper

With five new “Energy” hues, Salomon’s iconic XT-Whisper silhouette is getting a bold refresh. The new colorways, ‘Fairytale,’ ‘Shortbread,’ ‘Henna,’ ‘Iced Aqua,’ and ‘Ftw Silver’ are the latest hues that add an exciting new look to the brand’s most recognizable silhouette. Featuring a 3D open mesh, synthetic, and textured upper, the XT-Whisper offers durability and anti-debris characteristics. With the Quicklace lacing system and sensiFit technology, this sneaker allows users to easily access the shoe while comfortably fitting around the foot. Donning a Mud Contragrip and Chevron Lugs, the shoe’s outsole offers users high traction and flexibility in movement. Staying true to Salomon’s performance features, the new XT-Whisper models add vibrant green, pink, and orange hues to the shoe for a stylish upgrade. Those looking to elevate their footwear this season can begin to purchase the new design on April 1 via the Salomon web store.