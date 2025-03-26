 Skip to main content
Salomon’s most iconic design gets five vibrant new shades

Salomon is no stranger to creating vivacious, bold designs catering to performance and style. With the recent upward trend of athlesiure footwear being used in more daily looks, brands like Salomon have noticed and created sneakers that work well for high-impact activities and look great. Taking on one of their most valuable designs, Salomon is rereleasing new colorways for one of their models that’ll be the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. After recent collaborations with designers and brands like Sandy Liang and Kith, Salomon is ready to step up their in-house offerings with five new shades that’ll add a pop to your footwear collection. Use them for your walks or street-style looks; there’s no denying that Salomon’s future seems colorful.

Salomon’s colorful new XT-Whisper

With five new “Energy” hues, Salomon’s iconic XT-Whisper silhouette is getting a bold refresh. The new colorways, ‘Fairytale,’ ‘Shortbread,’ ‘Henna,’ ‘Iced Aqua,’ and ‘Ftw Silver’ are the latest hues that add an exciting new look to the brand’s most recognizable silhouette. Featuring a 3D open mesh, synthetic, and textured upper, the XT-Whisper offers durability and anti-debris characteristics. With the Quicklace lacing system and sensiFit technology, this sneaker allows users to easily access the shoe while comfortably fitting around the foot. Donning a Mud Contragrip and Chevron Lugs, the shoe’s outsole offers users high traction and flexibility in movement. Staying true to Salomon’s performance features, the new XT-Whisper models add vibrant green, pink, and orange hues to the shoe for a stylish upgrade. Those looking to elevate their footwear this season can begin to purchase the new design on April 1 via the Salomon web store.

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Stone Island, New Balance bring a vintage look to new sneakers
New Balance, Stone Island release new sneaker
close up on new balance stone island sneaker

Continuing their collaboration, Stone Island and New Balance again reclaim a classic silhouette. A modern reimagining of a traditional sneaker, the new collaborative sneaker includes all of the brand's performance details. Donning a vintage iteration, the new sneaker is about meshing the two brands' vision for innovation. Using Stone Island’s signature Raso Gommato fabric as inspiration, the design is a classic mix of two iconic brands. The Raso Gammato, inspired by military fabric, has been a part of the Italian brand’s heritage since the 80s. This iconic fabric returns to another classic staple, the New Balance 998. Although this long-term partnership has seen various designs, this release marks the first time the duo has created a Made in USA sneaker, making this an even more special drop. 
New Balance x Stone Island 998 Made in USA “Raso Gommato”

Taking on the historic 998 model, New Balance and Stone Island have reimagined one of the athletic brand’s most recognizable silhouettes. First introduced in 1993, the New Balance 998 became the first sneaker to incorporate the brand’s ABZORB cushioning, a centerpiece to New Balance’s mission for comfort and performance. In this new sneaker, the duo uses Stone Island’s Raso Gommato, a polyurethane-coated canvas material, for the shoe’s upper. Nubuck overlays and reflective details add texture and dimension to the design’s body. Also included are the classic “N” logo, heel tab, and upper accents. The sneaker will come in a mauve, deep plum, and copper maroon colorway for the drop. To mark the special release, co-branding details can be found throughout the design with the words “new balance 998” and “stone island product research.” Although pricing has not yet been revealed, the sneaker is set to drop on March 27 via Stone Island’s website and select retailers. However, access is limited to those with a valid MyStoneIsland account.

New Balance debuts a new 70s-inspired lifestyle sneaker
New Balance releases new sneaker
new balance sneaker on log

With footwear trends focusing on archival designs, it’s no wonder that many brands are embracing the past for their new releases. Taking an ode to 70s-era running shoes, New Balance is expanding its collection with a new lifestyle sneaker that brings a vintage design into a new era. Donning a slimmer look than we are used to seeing from New Balance sneakers, this everyday sneaker reinvigorates the brand’s lifestyle line, which its trendy athletic lineup has often overshadowed. Better fit for everyday wear and use, the latest New Balance sneaker is ideal for those looking for comfort, style, and practicality. 
New Balance’s newest lifestyle sneaker is here

 

Engineered Garments and Red Wing Heritage reunite for a new seasonal collection
Red Wing Heritage, Engineered Garments release new shoe
eg x red wing moc oxford sneaker

After a successful partnership last year, Engineered Garments and Red Wing Heritage are reuniting for another seasonal collection ready for the Spring/Summer season. This release is subtle yet sleek, with a new collaborative design in three new leathers and colorways. Donning plenty of traditional details that honor the brand’s heritage, this subdued release is anything but simple. A versatile design for the Spring/Summer seasons, the shoe is perfect for dressy and casual looks. Both brands are renowned for their quality craftsmanship, a characteristic evident throughout the new shoe. Taking on one of Red Wing’s most iconic silhouettes, this new collaboration is a must-have for anyone who wants luxury and premium construction. 
Engineered Garments x Red Wing Heritage Moc Oxford

 

