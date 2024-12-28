 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Kith and Salomon release the ultimate end-of-the-year gift

Kith, Salomon release new sneakers

By
black sneaker with red insole
Kith / Kith

It’s no secret that Kith has had an exciting year of collaborations that produced a series of interesting sneakers. While Kith has had a fascinating year, the brand’s Kithmas is shaping into some of its best partnerships. To round out their Kithmas celebration, Kith and Salomon have updated two athletic sneakers to add style to next year’s wardrobe. Based on one of Salomon’s most iconic designs and one of their archival pieces, these two new sneakers are a crisp and clean way of ending the calendar year. As with typical Kith collaborations, there’s no doubt these new silhouettes will sell out quickly, making them the final must-have of the season. 

Celebrate with the Kith x Salomon XT-4k and XT-Voyager

navy blue Salomon Kith sneaker
Kith / Kith

Inspired by Salomon’s existing XT-4 retro trail runner, the first of Kith and Salomon’s collaborative sneakers has been updated with new colorways and branding. Made with closed mesh, synthetic leather uppers, and reflective accents, the latest designs are a technical advance on its predecessor. Complete with Kith branding on the tongue and the sneaker’s lateral side, this release comes in two colorways. The XT-4k will come in a white/red colorway and black/red combination, making choosing the right style for your wardrobe easier. 

Recommended Videos

Besides the XT-4k sneaker, Kith and Salomon are taking on the archival XT-Voyager. This sneaker is based on Salomon’s Adventure 7  first released in 1994. Made with a synthetic upper with debossed suede, ballistic nylon overlays, and mesh lining, this is the ultimate retro sneaker to add to your rotation. Complete with a zippered tongue and a hidden Quicklace closure, this sneaker comes with the ultimate rugged and tech design. Using a dual-density midsole and Salomon’s Contragrip rubber outsole, the sneaker is ideal for all your adventurous needs. Both sneakers will be available via Kith’s website and app on December 30th at 11 AM EST and retail for $220. Since it is unlikely that these designs will be available for long, fans of Kith’s collaborations should act quickly to get their hands on the newest sneakers of the year. 

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Juun. J and PUMA have redesigned 2024’s hottest shoe
models on motorcycle in all black wearing speedcat sneakers

In their second collaboration, the South Korean designer and PUMA are joining forces to redesign a sleek version of one of their trendiest shoes of the year. A mixture of futuristic and retro, the latest collaborative sneaker is inspired by luxurious mystery. Using monochromatic colorways and different materials, this new design is a perfectly moody piece that combines streetwear with modern sleekness. Accentuating textures and materials, this new design is an edgier look for the brand and a small example of what to expect next year. 
JUUN.J x Puma Speedcat Low and Mid sneakers

Taking on the now-famous Speedcat, JUUN.J and PUMA have updated the iconic silhouette with a dark and edgier touch. For this new collaboration, both brands have included the high and low-top versions of the release. Crafted in an all-black and matte material, structural builds, and synthetic leather compositions, this new Speedcat is sleek and streetwear-inspired. After exploding in 2024, the Speedcat sneaker has become one of the hottest sneakers for trendsetters and sneakerheads alike. With its newest update, PUMA and JUUN.J have created a new sneaker version to entice a new audience. 

Read more
Is this new adidas sneaker the chunkiest one yet?
adidas drops chunky new sneaker
yellow, blue, and orange adidas sneaker

Although adidas is known for providing us with some of the most iconic sneakers in the last couple of years, their latest release looks nothing like their classic designs. Taking a cue from early 2000s running shoes, the famed brand adds volume to an already chunky silhouette. Even though designs like the Samba and Gazelles served as a counter product to the ‘dad shoe’ trend, this new drop is all about impact and statement. With four colorways that range from minimalist to bold, this sneaker has a hue for everyone. However, the unique shape and one-of-a-kind sole might be best for those looking to experiment with their style. 

 
Adidas Adizeo Aruku Shoes

Read more
Tequila Don Ramón is releasing a special edition Luis Miquel Tequila Collection
Each of the new Don Ramón tequilas is autographed by Luis Miguel
Casa Don Ramón

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramón is a 100% Mexican-owned company that crafts premium, luxury tequilas in the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila brand is owned by Luis Miguel, also known as “ El Sol de Mexico.” Miguel is a renowned musician and producer.

To pay homage to its owner’s musical background, the brand is set to release a collection that merges the worlds of tequila and music. Casa Don Ramón’s newest collection is not only an award-winning trio of expressions, but each was signed by Luis Miguel himself.
Luis Miquel Tequila Collection

Read more