Kith and Salomon release the ultimate end-of-the-year gift

It’s no secret that Kith has had an exciting year of collaborations that produced a series of interesting sneakers. While Kith has had a fascinating year, the brand’s Kithmas is shaping into some of its best partnerships. To round out their Kithmas celebration, Kith and Salomon have updated two athletic sneakers to add style to next year’s wardrobe. Based on one of Salomon’s most iconic designs and one of their archival pieces, these two new sneakers are a crisp and clean way of ending the calendar year. As with typical Kith collaborations, there’s no doubt these new silhouettes will sell out quickly, making them the final must-have of the season.

Celebrate with the Kith x Salomon XT-4k and XT-Voyager

Inspired by Salomon’s existing XT-4 retro trail runner, the first of Kith and Salomon’s collaborative sneakers has been updated with new colorways and branding. Made with closed mesh, synthetic leather uppers, and reflective accents, the latest designs are a technical advance on its predecessor. Complete with Kith branding on the tongue and the sneaker’s lateral side, this release comes in two colorways. The XT-4k will come in a white/red colorway and black/red combination, making choosing the right style for your wardrobe easier.

Besides the XT-4k sneaker, Kith and Salomon are taking on the archival XT-Voyager. This sneaker is based on Salomon’s Adventure 7 first released in 1994. Made with a synthetic upper with debossed suede, ballistic nylon overlays, and mesh lining, this is the ultimate retro sneaker to add to your rotation. Complete with a zippered tongue and a hidden Quicklace closure, this sneaker comes with the ultimate rugged and tech design. Using a dual-density midsole and Salomon’s Contragrip rubber outsole, the sneaker is ideal for all your adventurous needs. Both sneakers will be available via Kith’s website and app on December 30th at 11 AM EST and retail for $220. Since it is unlikely that these designs will be available for long, fans of Kith’s collaborations should act quickly to get their hands on the newest sneakers of the year.

