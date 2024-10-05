Salomon upgraded trail shoe

When the ‘dad shoe’ trend first became prominent, plenty of chunky sneakers were available for use. However, many of these dealt with the same issue of being bulky and heavy to use daily. Now, Salomon is using its trail sneaker technology and giving the dad shoe a much-needed makeover. As of late, Salomon has taken to their vault and has given their classic sneakers an upgrade with new features. While many of these new iterations are in classic colorways, Salomon’s recent drop has seen the XT-4 OG reworked into an icy gray hue that fits any closet.

The reimagined XT-4 OG

Salomon’s trail shoes are known for striking the perfect balance of comfort and style. However, their updated XT-4 OG has plenty of characteristics that are enough to entice a new audience. Equipped with the brand’s Mud Contragrip, an outsole crafted for high stability on loose and uneven surfaces. On the outside, the upper material is made with an anti-debris mesh, an abrasion-resistant TPU material, and a single-layer mesh close to the foot. The texture lining on the inside provides the foot with a soft, breathable material that allows the user’s foot to breathe in extreme conditions. Another unique Salomon feature included is the addition of the Molded OrthoLite Sockliner, which provides a contoured fit to the foot that is comfortable and non-constricting. Finally, the XT-4 OG comes with Salomon’s QuickLace features, making it quicker and easier to tie your laces and have them stay in place.

Besides the new icy gray color, the XT-4 OG model comes in various new colorways that are sure to provide the same amount of style as it does with stability. Priced at $220, all colors are available on Salomon’s site. Whether you’re planning to wear them on a hike or in the city, the updated version of this classic silhouette is a much-needed shoe for adventure-seekers.

