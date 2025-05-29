 Skip to main content
Jeremy Scott gives the Adidas Samba a luxe new look

Jeremy Scott and Adidas unveil a new Samba sneaker

By
side photo of black adidas samba sneaker
Adidas / Adidas

While it may seem like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Jeremy Scott and Adidas in a collaboration, the pair has just unveiled their newest release. While their latest collection includes colorful and vibrant apparel, the newest sneaker is a subdued design that invokes key statement details from the designer. The collection contains tees, tank tops, tracksuits, headwear, and other accessories. While there’s no telling whether more sneakers will join the lineup soon, the truth is this Samba sneaker is a perfect feature shoe for this special collection. Scott is known for the eccentric use of color, print, and materials, so a low-key sneaker is a cause for attention.

Meet Jeremy Scott x adidas Originals’ Samba “Core Black”

close up on jeremy scott x adidas black sneaker
Adidas / Adidas

This Jeremy Scott-designed sneaker takes on the shape of a classic Adidas Samba, but it’sn’t your typical sneaker. Donning leather uppers in “Core Black,” everything about the shoe’s silhouette is traditional to the Adidas Samba look. Contrasting the rich black upper are the classic Three Stripes in stark white. Upon closer inspection, the tongue has a funky, subtle, edgy designer touch. The tongue comes adorned with a silver zipper that unveils the Jeremy Scott x Adidas logo when unzipped. More co-branding is found on the insole. A dark gum sole adorns the shoe’s design on the outside, giving it a sleek monochromatic look. The sneaker is set to release on June 1 for around $123 USD. While it is still unknown which retailers or stockists will carry this sneaker, you’ll likely find the Sambas and the rest of the collection on Adidas’ webstore and platforms.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Salomon’s Speedcross 3 gets a luxe gradient upgrade
Salomon releases a new Speedcross 3
pair of salomon sneakers

While many athletic brands have attempted to fuse modern style with performance technology, few have consistently delivered luxurious results like Salomon. Known for some of the most sought-after athletic shoes, the brand is continuing its path with a new release that’s equally fashionable and supportive. With the Speedcross 3 as the focus, the new Salomon sneaker is one of the brand’s most style-focused shoes. The design retains the Speedcross 3 footwear features but adds a unique colorway to the mix, making it one of the most elevated sneakers in its Sportsstyle lineup. 

The new Salomon Speedcross 3 in “Dual Aura”

Merrell introduces a new slip-on sneaker for the season
Merrell releases new slip-on sneaker
pair of black merrell sneakers

Just in time for the summer season, Merrell has introduced a new slip-on sneaker perfect for any adventure on the trails or in the city. Taking on an updated version of a classic Merrell design, the newest Merrell sneaker is a hands-free option that seeks to make your life easier. As we approach the warmer weather, more brands are ditching the hassle of laces for loafer, sandal, or slip-on styles that are easy for on-the-go. A perfect travel sneaker, this Merrell option is another reliable choice for comfort, stability, and cushioning with each step. Featuring some of Merrell’s recognizable performance features, the new slip-on sneaker is a welcome, breathable, lightweight addition. 

Slip into action with the Jungle Moc Evo Vent 1TRL

AURALEE x New Balance is finally here – this is what it looks like
New Balance, AURALEE release their newest sneakers
pile of auralee and new balance sneakers

When AURALEE and New Balance first teased their 475 campaign around 11 months ago, fans were flocking for an official release date. While it’s taken some time to get there, the duo is finally ready to unveil the design to the world. During the brand’s Paris Fashion Week, AURALEE gave a glimpse into the new vintage-inspired sneaker that takes retro fashion to another level. Donning a pre-worn appearance, these new designs are on-trend and come with New Balance’s renowned performance features. Arriving in two colorways, this versatile sneaker can easily serve beyond the upcoming summer season. 

Finally introducing the AURALEE x New Balance 475

