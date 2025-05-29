Jeremy Scott gives the Adidas Samba a luxe new look

While it may seem like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Jeremy Scott and Adidas in a collaboration, the pair has just unveiled their newest release. While their latest collection includes colorful and vibrant apparel, the newest sneaker is a subdued design that invokes key statement details from the designer. The collection contains tees, tank tops, tracksuits, headwear, and other accessories. While there’s no telling whether more sneakers will join the lineup soon, the truth is this Samba sneaker is a perfect feature shoe for this special collection. Scott is known for the eccentric use of color, print, and materials, so a low-key sneaker is a cause for attention.

Meet Jeremy Scott x adidas Originals’ Samba “Core Black”

This Jeremy Scott-designed sneaker takes on the shape of a classic Adidas Samba, but it’sn’t your typical sneaker. Donning leather uppers in “Core Black,” everything about the shoe’s silhouette is traditional to the Adidas Samba look. Contrasting the rich black upper are the classic Three Stripes in stark white. Upon closer inspection, the tongue has a funky, subtle, edgy designer touch. The tongue comes adorned with a silver zipper that unveils the Jeremy Scott x Adidas logo when unzipped. More co-branding is found on the insole. A dark gum sole adorns the shoe’s design on the outside, giving it a sleek monochromatic look. The sneaker is set to release on June 1 for around $123 USD. While it is still unknown which retailers or stockists will carry this sneaker, you’ll likely find the Sambas and the rest of the collection on Adidas’ webstore and platforms.