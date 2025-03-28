Reebok’s Classic Leather gets a techy retro twist

Following their first collaboration in 2024, Reebok and White Mountaineering are reuniting for another stellar partnership. Along with the Japanese label, Reebok is taking on their famed Classic Leather for a remix that gives it a retro update with plenty of techy finishes. Far from their minimalist and subdued first partnership, this new collaborative sneaker takes a new spin with stylish details that elevate an iconic silhouette. The latest collaboration in two new neutral shades is another example of how the retro sneaker trend has continued flourishing and doesn’t seem to have an end date. Showcasing their “Unplugged” campaign, the duo’s new release is about being intentional with your time and style choices.

White Mountaineering x Reebok Classic Leather

“Our brand is often associated with active scenes, but this time, we wanted to show how our collaboration shoes fit a more relaxed environment,” says White Mountaineering founder Yosuke Aizawa. “The soft mood of the campaign perfectly complements the color palette of the shoes.” Crafted in brown or grey shades, the WM x Reebok Classic Leather shoe uses an upper composed of a premium leather, suede, and nubuck mix. Contrasting trims around the design give the shoe an extra touch of dimension and style, along with the texturized materials that compose the sneaker. Complete with a custom co-branded tongue label, branding wordmark on the heel, and a custom footbed, this design represents the specialness of the collaboration. Further sneaker details include terry lining, tonal laces, and a custom branded shoe box. Set for an April 11 release, the remixed Classic Leather will be available for $190 on the White Mountaineering and Reebok web stores.