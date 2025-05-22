 Skip to main content
Maison Margiela’s sprinter shoe collection gets a colorful makeover

Maison Margiela releases four new colors on its retro shoe

pile of retro sneakers on the floor
Maison Margiela / Maison Margiela

Ever since its arrival, the Sprinters shoe collection from Maison Margiela has caused quite a stir. Mimicking some of the most iconic low-profile sneakers in the footwear world, like the Nike Moon shoe, the Sprinters collection has a unique design that counters the recent chunky shoe trends. While these shoes are recognized for their slimmed-down silhouettes, the newest releases showcase the sneakers in bold and statement-making new colors. Like Puma’s Speedcat sneaker, these Sprinters are the perfect way to play into the retro shoe trend without settling for a plain casual sneaker. Now with a broader selection of colorways, these sneakers are a premium option for those looking to add a pop of color to their wardrobe. 

Get bold with Maison Margiela’s Sprinters sneakers

lime green maison margiela retro sneaker
Maison Margiela / Maison Margiela

With four new colors, the Maison Margiela Sprinter sneakers have more personality and a bigger statement appearance. The latest options include lemon yellow with blue option, kiwi green with blue, black-and-white, and white-and-gray versions. The brand is also expected to release dark green, light blue, and oxblood iterations in July. The Sprinter sneakers feature suede, calfskin, nylon, and rubber uppers. On the bottom, a cleated gum sole adds to the retro look. The pull tab includes the brand’s signature stitching, while the iconic numeric label appears on the tongue. While neutral hues are a versatile option, especially for footwear, these bright designs offer a more designer touch to your look. Prices for the Sprinter sneakers range from $820 to $875. The first four colorways are now available via Maison Margiela’s webstore and retailers.

