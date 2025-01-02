 Skip to main content
Maison Margiela added the luxury to their newest retro shoe

Maison Margiela release new sneaker

By
overhead white retro running sneakers
Maison Margiela / Maison Margiela

When a brand as luxurious as Maison Margiela dabbles in a retro runner sneaker, there’s no doubt that the design is expected to become a full-fledged trend. Although retro sneakers have been on the rise in previous seasons, the latest release from the fashion house is proof that this trend is not going anywhere. Taking inspiration from sprint running shoes, the newest footwear from the brand is all about ‘quiet luxury.’ Crafted with neutral and premium materials, this design can easily fit into any wardrobe or season. Although the design is similar to one released by Nike in the past, its impeccable attention to detail and sophistication is unlike any other you’ll find on the shelves. Acting as a preview of what’s to come in the year for footwear, this Maison Margiela retro sneaker is a perfect investment for the next couple of seasons. 

MM6 Maison Margiela ‘Sprinters’

black retro running sneakers
Maison Margiela / Maison Margiela

Available in three neutral colorways, MM6 Maison Margiela’s ‘Sprinters’ are the modern retro sneaker that the luxury world was waiting for. Crafted from drill, hairy suede, and calfskin leather, the Sprinters draw inspiration from some of the first viral sneakers. Block color contrast adds a pop to the design, while a studded base gives way to the brand’s logo. Created in beige, white, and dark grey, these retro sneakers can easily be styled in any way. This resembles Nike’s iconic “Moon Shoes,” first developed for the 1972 Olympics. While Nike’s version is no longer in rotation, these Maison Margiela sneakers offer a similar vintage style that fits the modern era. Now available for purchase via Maison Margiela’s web store for $820. 

Shop Now

