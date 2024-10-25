 Skip to main content
Timex and Maison Margiela redefine the conventional watch design

Check out this new 2-in-1 set from Timex with a wristwatch and a ring watch

Timex x MM6 Maison Margiela
Timex x MM6 Maison Margiela

On the heels of it’s $1 watch offering, Timex partnered with MM6 Maison Margiela to redefine the conventional watch design.

The new Timex piece draws inspiration from the T8 model, which dates back to the ‘80s. Maison Margiela has added a unique touch to make the timepiece more elegant.

Since Maison Margiela is quite famous for introducing pioneering ideas in the fashion world, the partnership recreates the rules of wearing a watch by introducing a 2-in-1 timepiece with a wristwatch and a ring watch. And by offering different fashion options, this new timepiece makes it easier for its users to style it differently.

One of Maison’s most popular mantras is ‘Ways to Wear It,’ and this new watch’s uniqueness represents that.

While the wristwatch and ring watch come in varying sizes, both pieces feature a stainless steel casing. This casing is characterized by a shiny metallic lustre that reflects light stylishly for a dapper look.

The front side has a sequence of numbers, running from 0 to 23, to give the timepiece that unique touch. To pay tribute to the fashion brand, one of the numerics (6) has been highlighted as a representation of the MM6 Maison Margiela label.

As a project that’s centered around multiple styling options, this set features a wristband that can be detached from the watch, making it easier for the user to wear it as a standalone piece.

The ring watch comes with a stainless-steel expansion band, which can also be styled as a ring.

The Timex x MM6 Maison Margiela is available on the official Timex store and other authorized retailers.

