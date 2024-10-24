Take a look at this Timex Watch that retails at $1

To commemorate its 170th anniversary, beloved watch brand Timex will offer 1,000 watches for $1 on November 16th. As a brand that dates back to 1854, Timex is based on the Waterbury Clock Company, so it’s only right that it launches something new into the market to showcase its roots.

First, this limited edition watch draws inspiration from the first Timex watch, which retailed at $1. According to Timex, the 1854 retro Timex piece was “the watch that made the dollar famous,” and that’s the reason why the new 2024 Waterbury limited edition timepiece costs $1.

Apart from that, the first Timex Yankee pocket watch has a very interesting backstory. It was one of the most affordable pocket watches in the 19th century. Back then, such timepieces were quite expensive, so Timex came into the picture with a watch that retailed at $1 and was easily accessible due to its affordability.

“The $1 Anniversary Watch pays homage to the original Waterbury campaign, which promised ‘correct time for little money.’ In crafting this watch, we wanted to honor the loyal consumers who have trusted and cherished our brand over the years,” said Shari Fabiani, Timex’s chief marketing officer.

In terms of overall build and design, the 2024 Waterbury timepiece has a stylish glossy white dial complemented by a big logo that reads ‘170 Anniversary Edition.’ On the back, there’s a statement that explains the watch’s history.

It’s worth noting that these timepieces will be available at specific times.

Timex USA is planning to launch the limited edition watches at 10 am EST. While Timex UK is launching the watch at 10 AM GMT, Timex EU is rolling out the timepiece at 10 AM CET.