Timex Expedition Tide Temp Compass gets eco upgrade with recycled steel

A new watch that aligns with Timex's sustainability objectives

Timex Expedition Tide Temp Compass
Timex Expedition Tide Temp Compass

Timex is venturing into the outdoorsy scene again with a new watch suitable for different types of adventures and outdoor activities. The new Expedition Tide Temp model was developed for such environments and is equipped with everything from a temperature sensor to a tide tracker—powerful features for boosting performance.

While the Expedition Tide Temp collection features six watches in different sizes and colors, only two versions have a sustainability rating from the brand—the new one fits this description. Timex claims this is an upgrade that aligns with its sustainability objectives.

Previous models were crafted from brand-new stainless steel, but the latest addition pushes the boundaries with recycled stainless steel. The jungle green hue also gives it a competitive edge over previous models. It’s a subtle modern color ideal for outdoor and indoor spaces.

One of the most striking features of the watch is the bi-directional hand, cleverly designed to offer insights into temperature and tide levels, based on the owner’s preferences. Everything can be adjusted by the colored pushers on the casing. The grey bezel features an analog compass for providing navigational information. Inspired by Timex models from the early 1990s, this modern piece dips its toes into the retro style with the Indiglo mechanism. Timex still champions its in-house technology, which improves visibility at night, but also creates a balance between the retro and modern style with luminescent hour markers and hands.

Given that the watch is designed for harsh environments, the casing has a new brushed gunmetal finish that can take on anything that’s thrown its way, from corrosion to rust. It is paired with an eco-friendly green strap, accentuated by a red compass logo to complement other navigational tools on the dial. The new Tide-Temp-Compass 43mm retails at $279.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
