New Balance’s popular Allerdale gets a premium upgrade

New Balance upgrades their Allerdale design

back photo of heel of New balance allerdale
New Balance / New Balance

When New Balance released their premier walking shoe, Allerdale, it was an immediate hit. With colorways in brown and white, this walking shoe strikes a balance between luxury and practicality. In a new release, New Balance is upgrading its already luxury piece with a more sophisticated material that makes it irresistible. As part of the brand’s MADE in UK collection, this shoe is heritage-inspired, taking details from traditional shoes that elevate your casual outfits. While the new Allerdale shoe is currently only available in the UK, it’s expected to be released more widely soon. For those seeking the ultimate luxury shoe with maximum support and cushion, the New Balance Allerdale remains a modern go-to choice. 

New Balance Allerdale “Made In UK” in suede

side photo of new balance allerdale
New Balance / New Balance

The new Allerdale is crafted using the original silhouette with one sophisticated upgrade. Now featuring a brown soft pigskin suede, this design gets a texturized feel that adds a more elevated look. Although it still features the black contrasting sole, the shoe now comes with a tan interior leather that adds dimension and depth to the design. With an Ortholite insole and a sturdy cup-sole, the New Balance Allerdale is stylish, but most importantly, it is sturdy and comfortable. Priced at $250, the suede Allerdale is available in the UK at select retailers while it awaits an official release in the US. The inclusion of soft suede adds a new look to this New Balance shoe, enhancing an already premium design. There’s no doubt that the brand continues to make progress in blending everyday design with its recognized footwear technology.

