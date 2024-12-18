 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Casio relaunches first ever G-shock model from the ’80s: A full circle moment

You'll love the G-shock DW-5000R

By
G-shock DW-5000R
G-shock DW-5000R Casio / Casio

In September, Casio announced that it was planning to launch a model that’s quite similar to the first-ever G-shock watch, the DW-5000R. The brand kept its word.

While Casio rolled out different models inspired by the first G-shock over the years, the 2024 edition is unique. It paints a clear picture of how the watch evolved over the years; this one tells a deep story.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, Casio grew over the years and opened different manufacturing centers all over Asia. The models rolled out in the past few years were not manufactured in the main factory, which made a big difference.

Just like the original G-shock watch, the 2024 edition was manufactured in the same factory as the 1983 model, G-shock’s mother factory in Japan, Yamagata. Different engineers worked together to create a replica of the first watch.

Related

Back in the day, the brand relied on hand-drawn sketches while manufacturing a watch, but the whole process evolved over the years. For starters, Casio secured a patent for the 3D version of the 1983 model. Watchmakers tried to re-create the 1983 timepiece with 3D references, but they didn’t get the expected results. They had to think outside the box. The brand finally used a physical copy while re-creating the first-ever g-shock.

In terms of the overall design and appearance, the 2024 model is a perfect replica of the original model. Every single detail, from the hues to the ratios, turned out great. It is characterized by yellow and blue color accents.

Since watch standards have changed over the past few years, Casio tweaked the original model to comply with modern standards. For instance, the new watch has a 42.3 mm casing instead of a 41 mm casing—internal elements were also replaced with modern elements.

This model has the same allure as the 1983 watch and retails at $200.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
It’s official: Central Cee partners with G-shock
Central Cee announces partnership with G-shock
Central Cee G-shock partnership

Casio has just revealed that it's partnering with one of the most famous rappers from the UK, Central Cee. He’s the new European brand ambassador for multiple G-shock watches. According to a report by Casio, Central Cee shared his excitement with a simple statement, “I’m looking forward to working with G-Shock."

While Central Cee's taste in watches encompasses multiple models, such as the AP Royal Oak and Rolex Daytonas, he regularly wears G-shock pieces, too. Plus, he has been spotted with different G-shock timepieces in multiple music videos and public events.

Read more
Casio Releases the new G-shock G-steel GM2110D with an eye-catching finish
The new G-shock G-steel GM2110D comes with an eye-catching finish
Blue Casio G2110D

Casio has added a new timepiece—the GM2110D—to its G-Steel series. And thanks to the sleek design and octagonal shape, the GM2110D has a unique modern touch. It’s the first watch in the G-series to come with a metal bezel and a metallic bracelet.

Available in five different colors that accentuate the dial, this watch is suitable for both play and work. Apart from the classic silver and navy colors, the GM2110D was rolled out with a lime green, sky blue, and orange dial. The stainless steel bezel complements the striking colors with an elegant design and a circular hairline finish. Featuring a recessed dial ring that smoothly blends with other parts of the watch, the GM2110D has an impressive visual allure.

Read more
Casio introduces the new G-shock GD010 and GA010
Here's what the new G-shock GD010 and GA010 offer
G-shock GD010 and GA010 on gray background

Casio recently rolled out the new GA010 and GD010 series, and both have a work-wear-inspired finish that’s simple, elegant, and rugged. Since G-shock places a strong emphasis on durability and reliability, the GA010 and GD010 models are constructed with a tough carbon core structure for durability. The two are also fitted with a powerful battery that lasts for 10 years.

For starters, the new G-shock GA010 series features three different models—GA010-1A, GA010-2A, and GA010-5A. While the GA010 still preserves the old G-shock design that’s accentuated by a rugged appearance, retouches have been done to the bezel for a more modern look.

Read more