Casio relaunches first ever G-shock model from the ’80s: A full circle moment

In September, Casio announced that it was planning to launch a model that’s quite similar to the first-ever G-shock watch, the DW-5000R. The brand kept its word.

While Casio rolled out different models inspired by the first G-shock over the years, the 2024 edition is unique. It paints a clear picture of how the watch evolved over the years; this one tells a deep story.

Additionally, Casio grew over the years and opened different manufacturing centers all over Asia. The models rolled out in the past few years were not manufactured in the main factory, which made a big difference.

Just like the original G-shock watch, the 2024 edition was manufactured in the same factory as the 1983 model, G-shock’s mother factory in Japan, Yamagata. Different engineers worked together to create a replica of the first watch.

Back in the day, the brand relied on hand-drawn sketches while manufacturing a watch, but the whole process evolved over the years. For starters, Casio secured a patent for the 3D version of the 1983 model. Watchmakers tried to re-create the 1983 timepiece with 3D references, but they didn’t get the expected results. They had to think outside the box. The brand finally used a physical copy while re-creating the first-ever g-shock.

In terms of the overall design and appearance, the 2024 model is a perfect replica of the original model. Every single detail, from the hues to the ratios, turned out great. It is characterized by yellow and blue color accents.

Since watch standards have changed over the past few years, Casio tweaked the original model to comply with modern standards. For instance, the new watch has a 42.3 mm casing instead of a 41 mm casing—internal elements were also replaced with modern elements.

This model has the same allure as the 1983 watch and retails at $200.