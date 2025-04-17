How much does a Rolex cost? Here’s the breakdown by model

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rolex Submariner: The premier dive watch Rolex GMT-Master II lets wearers travel in luxury The Rolex Oyster Perpetual is a dynamic premier watch The Rolex Daytona is a cultural icon The Rolex Sea-Dweller owns the deep The Rolex Explorer is made for adventurers The Rolex Milgauss brings the latest technology in premier watches The Rolex Datejust is the perfect merger of elegance and functionality The Rolex Sky-Dweller is made for travel lovers The Rolex Day-Date is the presidential choice The Rolex Yacht-Master is a nautical marvel Pre-owned Rolex watches offer affordability and accessibility

Rolex is a leading luxury brand that has symbolized luxury, precision, and classic style for generations. The brand is so esteemed that many assume the watches are impossible to reach for the mere mortal. The watch company offers a wide range of watches, from tool watches to dress watches, with a Rolex available across many budgets. If you’ve ever had the inclination to own one like I have, then you’ve definitely asked, “How much does a Rolex cost?” Over the years, I’ve gathered my own intel and gotten a breakdown of Rolex watch prices and what you get for the money.

Rolex Submariner: The premier dive watch

Since their introduction in 1953, the highly sought-after Rolex Submariner has revolutionized the industry, being the first watch to boast depths of 330 feet. Today, the premier watches come with a waterproof rating of 1,000 feet. Made of stainless steel and two-tone, the Submariner comes loaded with precious metals and a starting price of $9,100 up to $42,000. Pre-owned models are a hot commodity as they increase in value over time, making them a stylish selection and even wiser investment.

Recommended Videos

Rolex GMT-Master II lets wearers travel in luxury

Created through a collaboration with Pan Am Airlines, the Rolex GMT-Master II is a premier watch for jet setters, offering tracking across three time zones simultaneously. According to luxury watch expert Teddy Baldassarre, one of the most recent releases from this series defied expectations with “a new GMT Master 2 in stainless steel with a jubilee and an oyster bracelet as an option with a black and gray bezel insert.”

Avid collectors have long had their favorites and historically have been particularly partial to the Pepsi and Batman models. With a price range from $10,700 to $40,600, the stainless steel editions are a great entry point with this model to enjoy the high-caliber functionality and timeless design.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual is a dynamic premier watch

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual is known for its sleek, minimalist aesthetic, clean lines, and versatility, regularly earning a place on watch experts’ must-have lists — making it the perfect timepiece for just about any occasion. Offered in 36 mm or 41 mm case sizes, the watch can be worn by a wide range of wrist sizes and style preferences. Vintage models typically go for a higher price point, with the entry point starting at $6,400.

My first foray into owning a Rolex began with this series and I’ve found that pre-owned models (more on that option a bit later) are another route for true aficionados. For men new to luxury watches or avid collectors, the Oyster Perpetual brings the sophistication and durability that are testaments to the Rolex brand.

The Rolex Daytona is a cultural icon

Made famous by Hollywood screen legend Paul Newman, the Rolex Daytona has a celebrated history already attached to it, making it one of the most in-demand premier watches worldwide. Popular among racing enthusiasts, the Rolex Daytona offers a chronograph function and tachymetric scale, making it both stylish and functional. The price range for this illustrious watch comes with a price range from $15,100 up to $75,000.

Adorned with precious metals and/or diamonds, this timeless design’s exclusivity is one reason it remains a symbol of prestige and luxury. For men who appreciate excellent craftsmanship, know that the Rolex Daytona has a waiting list that can exceed five years — proof of its enduring popularity and unwavering appeal.

The Rolex Sea-Dweller owns the deep

Few premier watches carry the cache of the Rolex Sea-Dweller, regarded as one of the quintessential companions for divers and those who love to explore the oceans and seas. Engineered with precision to withstand harsher underwater conditions, they are known for their ability to endure up to 4,000 feet below water, making them easily one of the most durable luxury markets in the world. Created in tandem with professional divers, the Sea-Dweller comes equipped with a helium escape and reinforced case, guaranteeing reliability for demanding locales.

Starting at $13,250 and going up to $25,950 for new models, the Rolex Sea-Dweller is the premium investment for men who covet performance and prestige in equal measure. Pre-owned versions are available at a fraction of the retail price. Whether you are a professional diver or simply a collector, the Sea-Dweller continues to honor Rolex’s tradition of innovation and sense of adventure.

The Rolex Explorer is made for adventurers

Built for thrill-seekers and for men who love the great outdoors, the Rolex Explorer boasts a classic style and iconic look fortified to handle the toughest conditions, all while maintaining its elegant design. Created as part of the company’s involvement with mountaineering expeditions, starting prices range from $7,250 to $11,750. Whether you are rock climbing, hitting the bike trails, or driving cross country, the Explorer is reliable, stylish, and sophisticated – an ideal premier watch for conquering any challenge.

The Rolex Milgauss brings the latest technology in premier watches

First designed in the 1950s for scientists and engineers who worked in high-magnetic environments, the Rolex Milgauss boasts magnetic fields up to 1,000 gauss, a testament to its place as a marvel of horological engineering. Blending state-of-the-art technology with an unforgettable design, the Rolex Milgauss is a modern classic, one of the avant-garde entries in Rolex’s stellar lineup.

With a starting base price of $9,300, the Milgauss is one of the premier watch standouts at a company known for innovation and bold design. For watch enthusiasts who are unopposed to going against the grain, it’s more than a watch—it’s a definitive statement.

The Rolex Datejust is the perfect merger of elegance and functionality

Often referred to as the crown jewel in Rolex’s illustrious collection, the Rolex Datejust can boast that it was the first wristwatch with an automatic changing date function. This component forever changed the watchmaking industry when it premiered in 1945. Today, the premier watch continues to retain its status as a versatile model that easily transitions from the workplace to formal events.

The Datejust is available in stainless steel, white or yellow gold, and even two-tone variations, allowing men more options that suit their personal tastes. The model includes its signature Cyclops lens and the elegant Oyster or Jubilee bracelet for a classic appeal that few premier watches can claim. The price range for this Rolex edition starts at $7,700 and goes up to $15,500 for versions made with precious metals or diamonds. For men who appreciate history and iconic watchmaking, the Rolex Datejust satisfies these components and much more, making it one of the classics in the brand’s line-up.

The Rolex Sky-Dweller is made for travel lovers

One of the ultimate watches for the global mover and shaker, the Rolex Sky-Dweller is for men who constantly crisscross borders and time zones and must look sharp while doing so. A perennial favorite because of its exceptional design, this premier watch offers the precision and engineering that any enthusiast will love. With its sleek Ring Command bezel, wearers can adjust calendar and time zone functions to easily manage their schedules. Available in stainless steel, yellow or white gold, or even Everose gold, the Sky-Dweller serves up quiet luxury in a big way.

The Rolex Sky-Dweller’s price range is from $15,650 to $50,900. It is coveted for its distinctive design and advanced technology. For travelers who stay on the go and demand style as well as substance, this is the ultimate premier watch.

The Rolex Day-Date is the presidential choice

Power, stature, success, and sophistication are just some of the words used to describe the Rolex Day-Date watch, which has been recognized as one of the premier watches in the market since its debut in 1956. Frequently seen on the wrists of some of the most powerful men in the world, from world leaders to esteemed luminaries, it earned its nickname as the “Presidential” watch.

The Day-Date has made a name for itself by being able to display both the day of the week and the full date, a revolutionary detail when it was first introduced. Available in 18k gold, white gold, rose gold, or platinum, this watch doesn’t skimp on the details and starts at a price range of $38,500 up to $59,900. For watch enthusiasts searching for an unequivocal horological masterpiece, look no further.

The Rolex Yacht-Master is a nautical marvel

Rolex has always been closely connected with maritime activities, and the Yacht-Master combines that passion with excellence in functionality. Designed for sailors and sea lovers, this is a premier watch that boasts impeccable construction and design, a striking look, and technological advancements synonymous with the Rolex brand.

With models created to address varying tastes, the Yacht-Master collection starts at a price range from $11,550 up to $43,550 for editions featuring platinum and diamonds. Each watch features the brand’s patented Oyster case, bidirectional rotatable bezel, and a sleek, elegant design. Combining all of this with Rolex’s Cyclops lens and Chromalight display makes it easy to see why many consider this one of the ultimate premier watches on the Rolex label.

Pre-owned Rolex watches offer affordability and accessibility

For men who want to own a Rolex but have budget constraints, pre-owned Rolex watches offer the perfect opportunity to revel in the stellar craftsmanship and prestige of the iconic brand. The pre-owned market can be an ideal place to find iconic models with their own unique history attached. It is also one of the most trusted destinations for Rolex lovers who may not know how to spot a fake Rolex (Grey Market Podcast experts help us be experts at spotting a fake). For both the novice pre-owned buyer or the avid collector, know that there are models available for many tastes as well as budgets.

Under $6,000

Vintage Date-Just or Oyster Perpetual models are available and are ideal for those wishing to enter the Rolex arena in the most economical way. I have also had heard success stories from collectors who have come across great options available online through reputable secondhand owners.

$6,000-$10,000

Within this price range, the sportier models are available, starting with the Explorer II or the Submariner. Both offer excellent versatility and durability and are worth the investment.

$10,000-$20,000

This range is where enthusiasts are more likely to come across the Submariner or the Master II, Batman edition. Both are highly sought after for their advanced features and contemporary appeal.

$20,000 and up

This is the price range where men are most likely to have access to vintage collectibles and more modern editions. No matter which price budget you land in, know that a pre-owned Rolex is a savvy purchase as they are luxury timepieces that will appreciate in value over time.

Rolex is worth the investment

Rolex watches are crafted in Switzerland using only the finest of materials, a fact that keeps them highly regarded for their luxury and prestige. With limited production, unparalleled quality, and exceptional design, Rolex watches are not just a possession, but a sign of legacy and sophistication. Whether you ultimately decide to buy a new or pre-owned version, a Rolex watch stands as an iconic symbol – a sound investment capable of eliciting an unforgettable impression.