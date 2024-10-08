 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Rolex Day-Date 36 is becoming more valuable and this is the reason why

This is why the value of the Rolex Day-Date 36 is increasing

By
The Rolex Day-Date 36
Rolex

While the value of popular Rolex timepieces from the sports collection is depreciating, the Rolex Day-Date 36 is becoming more valuable as time passes. In the past month, from August to September, the value increased by 2%.

Apart from that, in the last three months (July to September) Rolex Day-Date price shot up by 11%.

Recommended Videos

The value of other models, like the Rolex Submariner and GMT Master, has been depreciating in the past six months, which is quite surprising, as those timepieces are considered to be iconic. In the past year, popular Rolex watch models have not performed well. The Day-Date is the underestimated model that is taking things over, especially the gold Day-Date 36.

With that said, the Day-Date watch has been spotted on the wrists of so many celebrities and influential personalities, from Richard Wixton, Winston Churchill, Gerald Ford, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Tony Soprano.

Since such personalities picked up this watch, many people have been associating it with multiple individuals.

Not to mention, it has also been spotted with other celebrities like Idris Elba, Lebron James, John Mayer, and David Beckham. As a result, the value partly increased due to the status that it achieved after becoming more popular.

Besides that, there’s a shift from Sporty watches to subtle luxurious watches like the Day-Date, and this is one of the reasons why it is capturing the attention of most enthusiasts.

At the moment, the Rolex Day-Date 36 retails from $58,000 to $58,500. The value is also expected to rise in the next six months.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
We’re not sure which of these new Frederique Constant watches we like more
Which of these gorgeous new Frederique Constant watches is your favorite?
Chronograph Automatic watch

Although Frederique Constant is barely celebrating its 25th anniversary on its showcase collection, the watch company is already well known throughout the watch community for its stellar and sleek designs. One in particular, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic, has already charted a name for itself and is a modern option for those looking for a luxurious and new style. Besides the intricate details in the dial, the watch’s functionality is perfect for day-to-day activities. While containing a mechanical chronograph, this watch can track hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. On its own, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic is a wonderful addition to any collection; the upcoming celebration calls for two special editions of this sports watch that’ll complete any watch lineup. Each of these new variations is meant to invoke a different meaning of luxury to this sporty watch. 
Rose gold Chronograph Automatic watches

For the celebration, Frederique Constant has released two new variations of the Chronograph Automatic watches, sure to dazzle every watch lover. The first of the variations is a rose gold edition that gives a unique touch to your collection. Instead of the typical silver or gold materials, the rose gold variation gives you a small pop of color that’s different from most. 

Read more
All the new Audemars Piguet watches: A mini Royal Oak, a shaped watch, and more
Audemars Piguet releases several new watches for 2024
Audemars Piguet Mini Oak collection

Audemars Piguet, which has headquarters in Le Brassus, Switzerland, was founded in 1875 in Vallée de Joux by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet. Just like its peers Rolex and Patek Philippe, the brand is known for superb craftsmanship and simply its name in general, with many people buying it as their first watch when they come into money.
New Audemars Piguet releases in 2024

Audemars Piguet is a brand known for some of the most expensive watches in the world, with the likes of Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran, and LeBron James sporting one. It has also become known for celebrity collaborations, including with John Mayer and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack. But a brand like this doesn't need celeb endorsements as they're already famous in their own right, with the Royal Oak showing up in the dreams of every watch collector and enthusiast around. Audemars Piguet has just come out with several new watch releases, each more dazzling than the next (quite literally.)
Audemars Piguet Mini Oak collection

Read more
Orange watches: Our top picks from Richard Mille, TAG Heuer, and more
Our top picks for orange watches for men
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5 Automatic promo shot

Like a ripe Valencia orange, bursting with juice and color and plucked off the tree at the perfect time, orange watches for men will zest up your wristwear game. In a sea of monochrome monotony, where the average watch is usually blue or black with a stainless steel bracelet, orange watches will certainly have you standing out.

Orange is not only a great way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, but the color has major significance and use. No, we're not talking traffic cones, Halloween pumpkins, and other unsightly things that famously use the color. It's also seen in a Tuscan sunset, used as a way to see better in the depths of the ocean, or sometimes aids as a symbol of an organization or good cause like environmental conservation.
Orange watches for men: Our top 5 picks

Read more