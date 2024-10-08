This is why the value of the Rolex Day-Date 36 is increasing

While the value of popular Rolex timepieces from the sports collection is depreciating, the Rolex Day-Date 36 is becoming more valuable as time passes. In the past month, from August to September, the value increased by 2%.

Apart from that, in the last three months (July to September) Rolex Day-Date price shot up by 11%.

The value of other models, like the Rolex Submariner and GMT Master, has been depreciating in the past six months, which is quite surprising, as those timepieces are considered to be iconic. In the past year, popular Rolex watch models have not performed well. The Day-Date is the underestimated model that is taking things over, especially the gold Day-Date 36.

With that said, the Day-Date watch has been spotted on the wrists of so many celebrities and influential personalities, from Richard Wixton, Winston Churchill, Gerald Ford, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Tony Soprano.

Since such personalities picked up this watch, many people have been associating it with multiple individuals.

Not to mention, it has also been spotted with other celebrities like Idris Elba, Lebron James, John Mayer, and David Beckham. As a result, the value partly increased due to the status that it achieved after becoming more popular.

Besides that, there’s a shift from Sporty watches to subtle luxurious watches like the Day-Date, and this is one of the reasons why it is capturing the attention of most enthusiasts.

At the moment, the Rolex Day-Date 36 retails from $58,000 to $58,500. The value is also expected to rise in the next six months.