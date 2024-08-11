 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Everything you need to know about the Rolex Hulk

Take a look at an icon

By
Rolex Hulk dial
TravelWith Nikon / Shutterstock

Few Swiss watch brands can rival Rolex’s iconic name. While other brands compete for second place among the most well-known and sought-after watches in the world, Rolex stands apart as the lone superior and reigns supreme as the king of watch manufacturers. There is a good reason the company uses a crown as its logo. How have they kept that title for so long? They are extremely good at creating limited editions that send the Rolex faithful into a frenzy, only to disappear and become the legendary rare finds that keep their consumers searching like Indiana Jones looking for lost treasure. One of the more recent and now most sought-after limited editions is the Rolex Submariner ref. 116610LV. Better known as the Rolex Hulk.

Of course, the Submariner is a familiar name for the Rolex faithful, but this particular one has a few tricks up its sleeve that made it a smash (obligatory Incredible Hulk phrase). Here is everything you need to know about the Rolex Hulk.

Recommended Videos

Release and specs

Rolex dial
TravelWith Nikon / Shutterstock

The Rolex Submariner reference 116610LV, AKA The Hulk, graced us with its presence in 2010. Almost immediately, the first thing to notice was the all-green dial. This was the first time in Rolex’s history that a watch had the honor of getting the green hue of the brand’s logo on the dial and the bezel. The LV at the end of the reference number stands for lunette verte, green bezel in French. A little on the nose but fantastic in its own right.

The color isn’t the only thing to love about The Hulk. It has the perfect size of a 40mm diameter, the movement of the caliber 3135 of the house Rolex associated with the spiral Parachrom Blue, and a power reserve of 48 hours with a strong resistance to magnetic fields. We also can’t forget the famous Rolex ceramic bezel, the cerachrome, which appeared on the GMT in 2005 only in black but finally expanded to make this watch more iconic.

It is a rare find

Rolex green bezel
myblowfish / Pixabay

Like everything wonderful in this world, the Rolex Hulk came to an end. Perhaps fittingly, it came to an end like much of the rest of the world we knew in 2020. After ten years in production, The Hulk gave way to its replacement, The Rolex reference 126610LV, affectionately known as The Starbucks. Eventually, Rolex will run out of green things to name these watches after, or the Bosten Celtics will get a watch of their own. The Starbucks returned the look to the green bezel and the black dial, making it look closer to the previous Kermit, which made the green dial a rarity in the Rolex world.

A first-time option, followed by fan adoration and, ultimately, discontinuation, created the perfect storm for Rolex fans and faithful to create a rush to find their few-of-a-kind (in comparison to the rest of the Rolex catalog) and hold onto it as a family heirloom. What that ends up causing is a treasure hunt, the likes of which the stylish Indiana Jones would thirst after, and a pricepoint to match. On the secondhand market, the Rolex Hulk can fetch up to $20-$30K.

Hulk vs. Kermit and Starbuck

Hulk and Starbuck
TravelWith Nikon / Shutterstock

The Rolex Hulk wasn’t the first Submariner to be offered with the brand’s illustrious green color. The Rolex Submariner reference 16610LV, nicknamed The Kermit, preceded it with a black dial and logo green bezel. This edition of the Submariner arrived in 2003 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the brand’s most iconic watch. While the original sported the iconic red and blue, there was a later version that was all black, perfect for everyday wear. With the green bezel, a new group of Rolex faithful emerged, the ones who looked to stand out. The Starbuck followed the Hulk 10 years later and went back to the black dial.

There are many differences between the two watches, but as the only two to get the brilliant logo green and become icons, they can sometimes be confused. Separated by nearly a decade, the Hulk is known and easily discernible by the all-green dial and bezel, taking what Kermit did to the next level. As you begin to shop for your first Rolex watch, there are numerous products, legends, and icons to choose from. James Bond loved the Submariner and wore it almost exclusively. The Submariner changed the dive industry even as it was developing in the mid-century. And in 2010, Rolex pulled out all the stops and brought forth one of the most iconic and now rare watches of their entire catalog. If you are lucky enough to get your hands on one of these all-green masterpieces, we hope you have your pocketbook ready.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
How to get your hands on the latest Omega MoonSwatch
moonswatch blue watch

If you’re a watch enthusiast, then there’s no doubt you’ve heard or seen the Omega Moonswatch. This incredible collection which is a collaboration between Swatch and Omega, has a cult following of fans who simply enjoy the various unique editions that are far from your typical watch. In their latest collaboration, the two brands come together to celebrate summer and the first full blue moon. As with many of their variants, the Moonswatch collection typically serves as an homage to phases of the moon, giving us some one-of-a-kind colorways. Serving as a double nod, the newest Omega Moonswatch is full of unique and subtle details, worthy of any collector’s eye, this Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase is a must-have piece. 
MoonSwatch Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase

Celebrating the idea of summer days at the beach and the first full blue moon of the year, Omega and Swatch are delivering one of their best Moonswatches yet. Since the first blue moon of the year coincides with the first super moon of the year, the Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase watch pulls out all of the stops. The watch contains a blue 42mm Biocermanic case, silver-opaline dial, and blue contrasting subdials. As a unique twist, one of these dials contains a multi-shade blue moon phase with UV ink to glow in the dark. This moon phase is set against a black background and is positioned at the 2 o’clock sundial. Like others in the collection, this Moonswatch is quartz-powered and has a replaceable battery that can easily be accessed by the user. 

Read more
The enduring appeal of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak watch
How the Royal Oak changed the industry
audemars piguet royal oak in black

 

Every brand you have in your closet has something they are known for. It is the garment or product that put the brand on the map and the one that made customers line up to grab their own to sport. For someone like Tom Ford, it is the collection of suits that are good enough and stylish enough for James Bond. Nike blew up the shoe market with the Air Jordans. Watches are no different and every brand tends to have their own "flagship product" that tends to be the most popular. Rolex sports the Submariner. Breitling's Navitimeter is the best pilot watch. The Omega Seamaster is the choice of James Bond. And one of the best and most underrated is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Read more
You can now get the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic ‘Blue’ watch made for the VCARB F1 team
Round the last lap with this watch worn by Formula 1 drivers
tudor black bay

Sports teams and watch brand deals have a love affair akin to the Midwest and ranch. It's a whole thing, but we promise it's real. Race fans get it. The latest matchup between the two is the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 team and luxury watch brand Tudor, with the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic "Blue" timepiece coming in hot on the final lap for fans to wear just like the team's lead drivers.
Tudor watches and racing

Tudor has been there for drivers on the track for almost 60 years, when the Tudor Watch Racing Team was established in the 1960s, including the IMSA Tudor United SportsCar Championship. You can't stay on top if you don't try to outdo yourself, and Tudor is racing to just that in 2024 with a new sponsorship and updated spin on an old favorite.
The racers wearing the gear
If you haven't heard of the VCARB F1 team, it's because it's new, so don't worry. But don't count them out for being novices. Yuki Tsunoda might only be 24 years old, but his exciting driving is holding our attention. For veteran presence, Daniel Ricciardo is there with his 32 Formula 1 podiums and 8 Grand Prix wins to back up Yuki.
Tudor Black Bay Ceramic watch

Read more