Casio introduces the new G-shock GD010 and GA010

Here's what the new G-shock GD010 and GA010 offer

By
GShock GD010-3
Casio

Casio recently rolled out the new GA010 and GD010 series, and both have a work-wear-inspired finish that’s simple, elegant, and rugged. Since G-shock places a strong emphasis on durability and reliability, the GA010 and GD010 models are constructed with a tough carbon core structure for durability. The two are also fitted with a powerful battery that lasts for 10 years.

For starters, the new G-shock GA010 series features three different models—GA010-1A, GA010-2A, and GA010-5A. While the GA010 still preserves the old G-shock design that’s accentuated by a rugged appearance, retouches have been done to the bezel for a more modern look.

The watch creates a balance between urban and outdoor features, with the digital and analogue display and tops it off with geological hues and symmetrical shapes to complement the overall design.

By introducing a new brass component on the dual dial, Casio made sure that the GA010 is durable, as such components can easily withstand various conditions. In terms of surface finishes, the GA010 comes with a circular hairline finish for a more refined texture. Equipped with work-wear and modern functionalities, this G-shock is suitable for outdoor and contemporary environments, from cities and towns to camping grounds.

G-shock GD010 and GA010 on gray background
GD010 and GA010 Casio

Just like the GA010, the GD010 series is made up of three models—GD010-1, GD010-2, and GD010-4. For starters, the latest one was released with a huge LCD dial that effectively displays digits, making it easier to tell time and date. Thanks to the circular hairline finish, the dial has an interesting texture that blends smoothly with the overall design.

As a watch that’s constructed from bio-based resin, G-shock GD010 was designed to help boost sustainability by minimizing risks associated with environmental pollution. When it comes to durability and reliability, it features an exterior with multi-faceted surfaces, which are considered to be very sturdy and robust. While the GD010 series has few modern features, it is more inclined towards outdoor activities, making it ideal for sports, camping and traveling.

Apart from the unique features found on each model, the GA010 and GD010 also offer a countdown timer, 5 daily alarms, shock resistance, 24/12 hour format, 200M water resistance, and a 1/100-sec stopwatch.

While models in the GA010 series retail at $120, the new GD010 series watches cost $99.

Nathan Schultz
