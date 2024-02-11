 Skip to main content
G-SHOCK collaborates with eco-friendly Cordura Eco Fabrics for 3 new watches

Cordura teams up with G-SHOCK for three sustainable watches

Sarah Veldman
By
G-SHOCK Cordura Eco Fabrics collaboration watches
G-SHOCK

In the realm of watches for men, G-SHOCK has long been synonymous with rugged durability and cutting-edge design. Now, they’ve taken their commitment to innovation one step further by teaming up with Cordura Eco Fabrics to create three new timepieces that not only elevate style but also champion sustainability. The fusion of G-SHOCK’s iconic toughness with Cordura’s eco-friendly materials marks a significant milestone in the world of watchmaking, offering consumers a compelling blend of style, functionality, and environmental consciousness.

The new G-SHOCK collaboration with Cordura Eco Fabrics

G-SHOCK watches have always stood out for their toughness, making them the go-to choice for adventurers, athletes, and fashion-forward individuals alike. The collaboration with Cordura Eco Fabrics adds another layer of significance to these timepieces by incorporating sustainable materials into their construction.

Indeed, in a world where environmental consciousness is increasingly prioritized, the utilization of Cordura Eco Fabrics underscores G-SHOCK’s dedication to reducing its ecological footprint while maintaining the high standards of quality and performance that enthusiasts have come to expect.

G-SHOCK Cordura Eco Fabrics collaboration watches
G-SHOCK

The G-SHOCK watches: A blend of style and sustainability

Let’s delve into the specifics of these three watches for men:

G-SHOCK GA700BCE-1A
G-SHOCK

GA-700BCE-1A: This watch combines G-SHOCK’s signature bold design with Cordura Eco Fabric accents, creating a striking aesthetic that’s as stylish as it is sustainable. Featuring a shock-resistant construction and an array of advanced functionalities, it’s built to withstand the rigors of everyday wear while making a positive impact on the planet.

G-SHOCK DW5600BCE-1
G-SHOCK

DW-5600BCE-1: With its classic square shape and Cordura Eco Fabric band, this watch offers a timeless appeal with a modern twist. Boasting G-SHOCK’s legendary shock resistance and water resistance up to 200 meters, it’s the perfect companion for urban adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

G-SHOCK GA2100BCE-1A
G-SHOCK

GA-2100BCE-1A: Inspired by the iconic G-SHOCK GA-2100 series, this watch pairs a sleek octagonal case with Cordura Eco Fabric detailing for a contemporary yet eco-conscious look. Equipped with advanced features such as dual time display and world time functionality, it’s designed to keep up with the demands of today’s busy lifestyle.

These G-SHOCK watches boast practical features like World Time, allowing you to easily keep track of time in 48 cities plus UTC. Need to time your activities accurately? They’re equipped with a precise 1/100-second stopwatch and a countdown timer. For added convenience, models like the GA2100BCE & GA700BCE offer up to five daily alarms, while the DW5600BCE includes a multi-function alarm. And, when the lights dim, the auto LED backlight (Super Illuminator) in the GA2100BCE & GA700BCE or the EL Backlight in the DW5600BCE ensures visibility in any situation.

GA2100BCE-1A back
G-SHOCK

Where to buy these new G-SHOCK Watches

If you’re ready to elevate your wrist game with one of these eco-friendly timepieces, you can purchase them directly from the G-SHOCK website or authorized retailers. Each watch comes with a price tag of $120.

Alternatively, if you’re not in the market for a new watch just yet, spreading the word about G-SHOCK’s collaboration with Cordura Eco Fabrics can also make a difference. By raising awareness about sustainable initiatives in the luxury watch industry, you can encourage others to make more eco-conscious choices in their purchasing decisions.

