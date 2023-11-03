 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

New G-SHOCK Mudmaster aims to be the toughest watch ever made

Travel the world with this hardy G-SHOCK watch

Sarah Veldman
By
G-SHOCK Mudmaster close-up
Casio

In the world of watches, where style often takes precedence over substance, the G-SHOCK Mudmaster stands as a beacon of ruggedness, a true embodiment of indestructibility. The GWG-B1000-3A, the newest member of the G-SHOCK family, strives to be the toughest watch ever manufactured by pushing the limits of resilience. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at this formidable timepiece, diving into its impressive features and what makes it a must-have for wanderers and watch enthusiasts alike.

The case for the G-SHOCK Mudmaster

The case of the G-SHOCK Mudmaster measures 58.7 by 52.1 by 16.2 mm, which is substantial enough to withstand the harshest conditions without weighing you down. With a weight of 114 grams, it’s surprisingly lightweight given its rugged appearance, making it comfortable for all-day wear. The case and bezel are crafted from a combination of bio-based resin and stainless steel, reinforcing its durability while maintaining an eco-conscious edge.

Recommended Videos

This G-SHOCK watch isn’t just another pretty timepiece; it’s a rugged beast designed to conquer the elements. Its construction is nothing short of remarkable, boasting shock resistance, vibration resistance, and mud resistance. Whether you’re hiking through rough terrain or managing the chaotic terrain that is parenthood, this watch can handle it all.

Related

The Carbon Core Guard structure provides an extra layer of protection, ensuring that the watch’s internals remain intact, even in the face of adversity. With 200-meter water resistance, it’s not afraid of a dip either, making it suitable for divers and fans of aquatic activities.

G-SHOCK Mudmaster close-up
Casio

Keeping you informed

The G-SHOCK Mudmaster doesn’t just tell time; it keeps you informed about your environment. It comes equipped with a barometric pressure measurement that functions along with a trend graph that keeps you updated on atmospheric changes, while the alarm function notifies you when significant pressure shifts occur.

As with many other G-SHOCK watches, for those who love heights, the altitude measurement function is a game changer. It can measure altitudes ranging from -700 to 10,000 meters, making it an excellent companion for those who are thinking about conquering Everest. The altitude trend graph and memory functions provide a comprehensive overview of your journey.

Smartphone link feature

The G-SHOCK Mudmaster is not just a stand-alone device; it’s part of your tech-savvy lifestyle. The smartphone link feature allows for wireless linking using Bluetooth, making it even more accessible. The CASIO WATCHES app connectivity offers auto time adjustment, easy watch settings, and access to approximately 300 world-time cities, keeping you connected no matter where life takes you. This is also a solar-powered watch that harnesses the energy of the sun to keep it ticking. Say goodbye to the hassle of frequent battery changes.

This G-SHOCK watch doesn’t just tell time; it keeps you on schedule with a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and five daily alarms. The double LED light ensures you can check the time in low-light conditions. The full auto LED light, super illuminator, and selectable illumination duration are practical for nighttime adventures.

G-SHOCK Mudmaster face
Casio

A watch that saves energy

The G-SHOCK Mudmaster doesn’t just keep you going; it’s conscious of energy usage. The power-saving feature ensures that the display goes blank and the hands stop when the watch is left in the dark, conserving energy. The battery level indicator keeps you informed, and the watch can run for approximately 6 months on a rechargeable battery with normal use or up to 24 months when stored in total darkness with the power save function on.

The G-SHOCK Mudmaster GWG-B1000-3A is a blend of ruggedness and style, precision and innovation. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a tech lover, or someone who simply appreciates a watch that can withstand the test of time, the Mudmaster has something to offer. It aims to be the toughest watch ever made, and it’s well on its way to achieving that goal. Priced at $800, this watch boasts an array of invaluable features that undeniably justify its worth.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Bauhaus meets Art Deco in this affordable Sternglas watch
See how Sternglas blends the two opposite styles to achieve excellence
Sternglass Sedius on wrist

Sternglas came about out of a desire to provide luxury timepieces at affordable prices. After whetting his appetite for watchmaking during a part-time gig at a watch factory, Dustin Fontaine tried, failed, and tried again to launch his own watch company. What he ended up with was a company that makes brilliant Bauhaus watches.

While the company is known for making some of the best minimalist watches for men, Sternglas is branching out with the Sedius, described by the company as a Bauhaus meeting Art Deco. While the company prides itself in high-quality watches and designs at affordable prices, this Sternglas watch takes on the same process as the rest of them by going through a rigorous process from draft drawings to digital art renderings and finally consulting advisors on the right materials. The result is a timepiece with warring styles that work perfectly together, even when they shouldn't.

Read more
Jaeger LeCoultre reveals new Master Ultra Thin Moon watch design in pink gold and midnight blue
Check out this elegant dress watch
Jaeger LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin watch

If you're a watch enthusiast, there's a new timepiece in town that's bound to make you weak at the knees. Jaeger LeCoultre, the venerable Swiss watchmaker, has introduced the 2023 variation of the Master Ultra Thin Moon--a watch that takes sophistication to a whole new level. This captivating piece is dressed in pink gold with a gradient midnight blue dial, and it's making waves in the world of luxury watches for men.

Looking at this watch is a literal feast for the eyes with a blue so rich it draws you into its depths like the deepest of oceans. The Master Ultra Thin Moon is the epitome of the classic dress watch, with its streamlined form, exquisite proportions, and delicate features. Jaeger-LeCoultre has upped the ante by presenting this classic timepiece in pink gold, emphasizing its timeless elegance and subtle charm.

Read more
The new Leica ZM 11 watch brings the Leica camera aesthetic to your wrist
Leica's new watch will be available next month, just in time for holiday shopping
Leica ZM 11 watch collection

Leica, known primarily for its iconic cameras, has ventured into the realm of watchmaking, bringing the same level of precision and aesthetic mastery to your wrist. The result? The all-new Leica ZM 11, a watch that seamlessly marries the Leica camera aesthetic with horological craftsmanship.

Leica, short for Leitz Camera, is a name that resonates with photographers and enthusiasts worldwide. Their cameras are legendary, capturing some of the most iconic moments in history.
Engineered excellence
The heart of the Leica ZM 11 is its Swiss automatic movement, the Leica Calibre LA-3001. Engineered in partnership with Chronode, the Swiss movement developer, this movement is a testament to precision. The ZM 11 boasts a remarkable accuracy of -4/+6, ensuring that timekeeping is as sharp as a Leica lens. And yes, that's a level of precision that photographers and watch enthusiasts can both appreciate.

Read more