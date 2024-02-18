 Skip to main content
G-SHOCK and Team Land Cruiser partner up for a rugged watch inspired by the Dakar Rally

G-shock and Team Land Cruiser partner for new watch

Sarah Veldman
By
G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch and car in desert
G-SHOCK

In a dynamic collaboration bridging the worlds of automotive prowess and horological innovation, G-SHOCK and Team Land Cruiser have joined forces to create a watch that embodies the spirit of adventure and resilience. Inspired by the legendary Dakar Rally, renowned for its grueling terrain and relentless challenges, this watch stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between G-SHOCK and Toyota, paying homage to the iconic Land Cruiser legacy while embracing the cutting-edge technology synonymous with G-SHOCK.

G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch
G-SHOCK

The G-Shock and Toyota Land Cruiser collaboration

While one timepiece is engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and accompany you on any adventure, the other is a vehicle meticulously crafted for the same rugged purpose. With dedicated followings for both G-Shock and Land Cruiser enthusiasts, it’s no surprise that the collaborative watch from these iconic brands will undoubtedly attract fervent interest from admirers of both these watches for men and cars.

In the realm of synergistic brand partnerships, there are those that stand out effortlessly. Consider the harmony between peanut butter and jelly. The timeless duo of Batman and Robin. Or the classic pairing of pancakes and maple syrup. Now, add G-Shock and Toyota Land Cruiser to this esteemed lineup of impeccable matches, solidifying their place among elite collaborations in the world of watches for men.

Technical specifications

Embodying the ethos of rugged reliability, this G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch boasts an array of features designed to withstand the harshest environments and toughest conditions. These watches come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including a shock-resistant structure, ensuring durability in the face of impacts and shocks encountered during rugged adventures. Its dust and mud-resistant structure provides a seamless seal, safeguarding the watch’s inner mechanisms from the intrusion of debris, maintaining optimal performance even in challenging environments.

With a water resistance of up to 200 meters, this watch is built to withstand immersion in water, making it suitable for aquatic activities. Powered by tough solar technology, it harnesses solar energy for sustainable and reliable operation, ensuring uninterrupted performance even in remote locations. Additionally, its multiband 6 radio-controlled timekeeping feature automatically synchronizes with atomic clocks worldwide, guaranteeing precise timekeeping wherever your journey takes you. The duplex LCD offers a clear and legible display, regardless of lighting conditions, while the triple sensor functionality provides essential navigation and environmental data through its altimeter/barometer, digital compass, and thermometer.

Other features include sunrise and sunset time display for outdoor planning, world time with access to 48 cities worldwide plus UTC, a 1/10-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, five daily alarms for customizable reminders, and a full-auto LED backlight (Super Illuminator) for visibility in low-light conditions.

G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch face
G-SHOCK

How and where to buy the new G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch

For those eager to embark on their next adventure with the G-SHOCK Team Land Cruiser watch adorning their wrist, it’s available for purchase through authorized G-SHOCK retailers and select Toyota dealerships worldwide. It comes with a budget-friendly price tag of $440.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
